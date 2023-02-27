Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Spending Time With Lisa Marie Presley 'The Greatest Gifts Of Life' For Austin Butler

Spending Time With Lisa Marie Presley 'The Greatest Gifts Of Life' For Austin Butler

Actor Austin Butler has said that the times he spent with Elvis Presley's daughter, Lisa Marie Presley were the "greatest gifts of (his) life".

Austin Butler, Lisa Marie Presley
Austin Butler, Lisa Marie Presley IANS

Updated: 27 Feb 2023 7:42 pm

Actor Austin Butler has said that the times he spent with Elvis Presley's daughter, Lisa Marie Presley were the "greatest gifts of (his) life".

The 31-year-old actor has scored a number of awards for his portrayal of Lisa Marie's late father Elvis in the acclaimed biopic 'Elvis', and following the King of Rock and Roll's only child's passing, Austin has reflected on the "profound privilege" it was to connect with the Presley family, reports 'Female First UK'.

Austin told 'ET', "It's just part of that profound privilege that I feel to relate to them in some way. Lisa was such an extraordinary woman. The times that I spent with her were some of the greatest gifts of my life. And to now be able to carry on her legacy in this way, I feel profoundly on it."

The former child actor was nominated for the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role prize but lost out to 'The Whale' star Brendan Fraser on this occasion.

Austin has already won the Golden Globe and BAFTA for Best Actor and is hotly-tipped for success at the upcoming Academy Awards.

He said of his wins: "I think back to that little kid that was walking around in different coloured t-shirts as an extra in TV shows, and I just think what would he make of all of this? It's special".

