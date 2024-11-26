South Cinema

Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Maharaja To Release In China; Becomes First Indian Film To Be Screened After Normalisation Of Ties

Vijay Sethupathi starrer Maharaja released in India on June 14, 2024. It opened to positive reviews and was a huge hit.

Maharaja to release in China
Vijay Sethupathi in Maharaja Photo: X
Vijay Sethupathi starrer Tamil film Maharaja is all set to release in China on Friday, November 29. It becomes the first Indian cinema to be screened in China after the normalisation of ties between the two countries after last month’s agreement to end the four-year border standoff in Eastern Ladakh.

Reportedly, Maharaja will be released across 40,000 screens in China. Ahead of the official release, the pre-screenings of Maharaja have already begun and it has reportedly received an overwhelming response from the Chinese audiences. 

Vijay Sethupathi in Maharaja
Vijay Sethupathi in Maharaja Photo: YouTube
Maharaja's release coincides with two major films: Gladiator II and local film Her Story.

Directed by Nithilan Swaminathan, the crime thriller also stars Anurag Kashyap, Mamta Mohandas and Natty Natraj in key roles. It released in India on June 14 and became a huge blockbuster. It is one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of the year, earning over Rs 71.3 crore at the box office. Maharaja reportedly made a lifetime collection of Rs 110 crores.

Maharaja deals with the themes of morality and justice. It's about a father (Vijay Sethupathi) who files a report of a missing dustbin, only for the investigation to reveal some disturbing truths towards the end of the film. 

Maharaja Poster - IMDB
A Second Glance at Maharaja: Justice Beyond Vigilantes

BY Apeksha Priyadarshini

Indian films like 3 Idiots, Dangal and Secret Superstar were major successes at the Chinese box office. Maharaja is also expected to earn a huge revenue in the neighbouring country. 

