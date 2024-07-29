Tamil Film Producers Council Halts All Film-Related Activities From November 1

Have a look at the six resolutions, shared by TFPC.

Films starring leading actors should be released on OTT platforms only after eight weeks from their theatrical release.

Actors and technicians who receive an advance from a producer should complete the film before moving on to the other films.

Several Tamil films are on the backburners without getting proper theatres. To resolve the issue, the film association will pass new regulations. Therefore, no shoots of new films shall start from August 16.

Films, which are currently in production, should be completed by October 30. The production houses should share details of the film's shoot with the council.

Since the salaries and other expenses of actors and technicians are rising uncontrollably, the council are making efforts to regularise and restructure the film industry. So, it has said that all sorts of work related to Tamil cinema will be stopped from November 1.