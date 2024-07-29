South Cinema

Tamil Film Producers Council Halts All Film-Related Activities From November 1

The council announced that no film shoots and post-production works will take place in Tamil cinema starting November 1 onwards.

dhanush
Tamil Film Producers Council Halt All Film-Related Activities From November 1 Photo: X
info_icon

The Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC), in a meeting today, July 29, addressed several issues of the Tamil film industry including a rise in actors' salary producers incurring losses and rules behind the OTT release of big hero films, and other issues. It also passed several resolutions. As per reports, the council announced that no film shoots and post-production works will take place in Tamil cinema starting November 1 onwards.

Members of TFPC, Tamil Film Producers Association Executives, Tamil Nadu Theatre Multiple Association Executives, Tamil Nadu Theatre Owners Association Executives and Tamil Nadu Film Distributors Association Executives attended the joint meeting.

Have a look at the six resolutions, shared by TFPC.

  • Films starring leading actors should be released on OTT platforms only after eight weeks from their theatrical release.

  • Actors and technicians who receive an advance from a producer should complete the film before moving on to the other films.

  • Several Tamil films are on the backburners without getting proper theatres. To resolve the issue, the film association will pass new regulations. Therefore, no shoots of new films shall start from August 16.

  • Films, which are currently in production, should be completed by October 30. The production houses should share details of the film's shoot with the council.

  • Since the salaries and other expenses of actors and technicians are rising uncontrollably, the council are making efforts to regularise and restructure the film industry. So, it has said that all sorts of work related to Tamil cinema will be stopped from November 1.

  • A joint action committee including producers, distributors and theatre owners will set up a Joint Action Committee to resolve the issues pertaining to the film industry.
     

