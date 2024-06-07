Sandalwood Couple Chandan Shetty-Niveditha Gowda Apply For Divorce At Bengaluru Family Court-Report

Chandan Shetty, who is popularly known for his Kannada rap songs, shot to fame after bagging the title of the fifth season of 'Bigg Boss Kannada'. Niveditha Gowda was also part of the show and they became everyone's favourite for their chemistry. They didn't confess their love inside 'BB' house. However, after coming out of the 'Bigg Boss', they tied the knot on February 26, 2020, in a grand wedding. They had a traditional wedding followed by a reception, which was attended by family members and close friends.