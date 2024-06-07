Sandalwood Couple Chandan Shetty-Niveditha Gowda Apply For Divorce At Bengaluru Family Court-Report

Sandalwood couple Chandan Shetty and Niveditha Gowda, who first met inside 'Bigg Boss Kannada', have reportedly filed for divorce by mutual consent. As per a report in Asianet news, Chandan and Niveditha on Friday, June 7, appeared before the court to start the mediation process. They want an amicable legal separation. This news has shocked their fans as Chandan and Niveditha set an example with their bond in 'Bigg Boss' house. They became close friends on the reality show and later got married.
They filed for the divorce at the Bengaluru Family Court. The court referred their application for divorce to mediation, and with this, it marks the beginning of their journey towards divorce. The reason for their separation is not known yet. Neither Chandan nor Niveditha has spoken on the matter.
Chandan Shetty, who is popularly known for his Kannada rap songs, shot to fame after bagging the title of the fifth season of 'Bigg Boss Kannada'. Niveditha Gowda was also part of the show and they became everyone's favourite for their chemistry. They didn't confess their love inside 'BB' house. However, after coming out of the 'Bigg Boss', they tied the knot on February 26, 2020, in a grand wedding. They had a traditional wedding followed by a reception, which was attended by family members and close friends.
For those unversed, Chandan publicly proposed to Nivedita during the Yuva Dussehra program in Mysore, which sparked controversy and they were also criticised for the same.
On their third wedding anniversary last year, Niveditha shared a romantic pic on Instagram with Chandan to wish him. In the pic, she was seen hugging her husband. “It’s been 3 years. Happy wedding anniversary love. Love you so much. Keep loving me always,'' she captioned the pic.
