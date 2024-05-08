Actor Allu Arjun's cult movie, 'Arya', clocked 20 years on May 7. 'Arya' marked the Icon Star's first collaboration with director Sukumar. Allu Arjun's character Arya still has a special place among his fans. Yesterday, to mark the special day, a starry event was organised where the entire team of the film including superstar Allu Arjun, director Sukumar, music composer Devi Sri Prasad, producer Dil Raju, and other cast and crew were present. At the event, the 'Pushpa' actor revealed how 'Arya' changed his life. Arjun, who made his acting debut with K Raghavendra Rao-directorial 'Gangotri' (2003), revealed he initially didn’t get good roles due to his looks.
As per a report in Hindustan Times, Allu Arjun said in Telugu, “Naa Gangotri cinema hit aindi. Nen ekkado chudadaniki pedda goppa ga lenu anesi naku pedda great films raledu (Gangotri was a hit but I didn’t look great, so good films didn’t come my way) The film was a blockbuster but it’s my failure as an artiste that I couldn’t make a mark. I went from 0 to -100, I was a nobody.”
The Stylish star also recalled that even after his debut, he was roaming the RTC crossroads in Hyderabad, watching new films and hearing scripts.
But destiny took a turn when he attended the screening of a film where he met Sukumar. “That’s where Sukumar approached me for Arya, he was a debut director but I liked what he had written. Chiranjeevi also heard the script, I also received a shield from him when the film completed 125 days in theatres against all odds. When I watched Ravi Teja’s Idiot, I wanted to star in a cool film like that. Arya is my Idiot. I knew I could dance well and I just wanted the opportunity to prove it. I got that with the song, Thakadhimithom,” said Allu Arjun.
Allu Arjun will be next seen in Sukumar's 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' which is the second instalment of 'Pushpa'. The action flick also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil.