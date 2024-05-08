But destiny took a turn when he attended the screening of a film where he met Sukumar. “That’s where Sukumar approached me for Arya, he was a debut director but I liked what he had written. Chiranjeevi also heard the script, I also received a shield from him when the film completed 125 days in theatres against all odds. When I watched Ravi Teja’s Idiot, I wanted to star in a cool film like that. Arya is my Idiot. I knew I could dance well and I just wanted the opportunity to prove it. I got that with the song, Thakadhimithom,” said Allu Arjun.