South Cinema

'Pushpa' Star Allu Arjun Reveals He Initially Didn’t Get Good Films For THIS Reason

Allu Arjun recalled that even after his blockbuster debut, he didn't get good scripts due to his looks.

Advertisement

Instagram
Allu Arjun Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actor Allu Arjun's cult movie, 'Arya', clocked 20 years on May 7. 'Arya' marked the Icon Star's first collaboration with director Sukumar. Allu Arjun's character Arya still has a special place among his fans. Yesterday, to mark the special day, a starry event was organised where the entire team of the film including superstar Allu Arjun, director Sukumar, music composer Devi Sri Prasad, producer Dil Raju, and other cast and crew were present. At the event, the 'Pushpa' actor revealed how 'Arya' changed his life. Arjun, who made his acting debut with K Raghavendra Rao-directorial 'Gangotri' (2003), revealed he initially didn’t get good roles due to his looks.

Advertisement

As per a report in Hindustan Times, Allu Arjun said in Telugu, “Naa Gangotri cinema hit aindi. Nen ekkado chudadaniki pedda goppa ga lenu anesi naku pedda great films raledu (Gangotri was a hit but I didn’t look great, so good films didn’t come my way) The film was a blockbuster but it’s my failure as an artiste that I couldn’t make a mark. I went from 0 to -100, I was a nobody.”

The Stylish star also recalled that even after his debut, he was roaming the RTC crossroads in Hyderabad, watching new films and hearing scripts.

But destiny took a turn when he attended the screening of a film where he met Sukumar. “That’s where Sukumar approached me for Arya, he was a debut director but I liked what he had written. Chiranjeevi also heard the script, I also received a shield from him when the film completed 125 days in theatres against all odds. When I watched Ravi Teja’s Idiot, I wanted to star in a cool film like that. Arya is my Idiot. I knew I could dance well and I just wanted the opportunity to prove it. I got that with the song, Thakadhimithom,” said Allu Arjun.

Advertisement

Allu Arjun will be next seen in Sukumar's 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' which is the second instalment of 'Pushpa'. The action flick also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J P Nadda, Amit Malviya Summoned By Bengaluru Police Over Social Media Post
  2. Tripura CM Urges Railway Min To Expedite Resumption Of Goods Train Services
  3. SC May Pass Order On Interim Bail To Kejriwal On May 10: Justice Sanjiv Khanna
  4. Uttarakhand Forest Fires: State Govt Says Only 0.1% Wildlife Cover Burning, SC Asks For Better Measures
  5. Coaching Class Owner Loses Rs 1.88 Crore To Stock Trading WhatsApp Group Scam
Entertainment News
  1. SS Rajamouli Reveals How He Promoted 'Baahubali' Despite Spending Zero Money On The Promotions
  2. Undying Love For Supernatural Stories Sustains TV Universe Of 'Dayans' & 'Chudails'
  3. Taylor Swift's Beau Travis Kelce Lands Maiden Big Role In Ryan Murphy’s ‘Grotesquerie’
  4. For Sanjeeda Shaikh, Playing Waheeda In 'Heeramandi' Was 'Challenging But Fun'
  5. Shraddha Arya To Not Quit 'Kundali Bhagya' After Four Year Leap? Here's What We Know
Sports News
  1. SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Rain Threatens Play Between Sunrisers Hyderabad And Lucknow Super Giants
  2. Coco Gauff Feels Olympic Medal Is 'Equal To Grand Slams', Gears Up For First Appearance
  3. World Olympic Qualifier Wrestling, India Preview: Last Shot At Paris For Aman, Deepak
  4. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Real Madrid Ready For Champions League 2nd Leg SF Against Bayern
  5. NBA: Doncic Admits 'I've Got To Be Better' After Mavericks Go Down In Oklahoma
World News
  1. Dublin Gets A Window To NYC! "The Portal" Public Art Connects Cities In Real-Time
  2. Singapore’s Indian-Origin Former Minister's Corruption Trial Set For Aug-Sept
  3. Chinese Warships Have Been Docked In Cambodia For 5 Months, But Government Says It's Not Permanent
  4. Severe Storms Ravage Michigan, Threatening Millions Across Eastern US
  5. Dozens Still Missing After Monday's South Africa Building Collapse. 7 Confirmed Dead
Latest Stories
  1. Election 2024 LIVE: Karnataka Police Summons BJP Chief Nadda, Amit Malviya Over Social Media Post
  2. Who Is Sam Pitroda, Called 'American Uncle' By PM Modi Amid 'Racist' Remark Row
  3. Ignatius Jones Dies At 67: ‘Jimmy And The Boys’ Lead Vocalist Passes Away In Philippines
  4. Haryana: BJP-Led Govt On Shaky Ground, No More A Majority | Know What's Happening & How Numbers Are Stacked
  5. Weather Wrap: Delhi Logs Season's Hottest Day, Rain Fury Kills 7 In Hyderabad; Heatwave Alert In Kerala
  6. IPL 2024 Playoffs Qualification Scenarios: A Look At Each Team's Chances
  7. Diljit Dosanjh Finally REACTS To Rapper Nseeb's 'You Are Not Punjab' Post
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Real Madrid Ready For Champions League 2nd Leg SF Against Bayern