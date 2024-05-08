At the event, Sukumar talked about how he is known for adding ‘item songs’ in all his films. The director revealed that he never liked adding them to his films. Talking about ‘Arya’, he revealed that he liked the lyrics of ‘Aa Ante Amalapuram’ but he did not like how the song was conceived. He said, “Initially, I thought the item song (‘Aa Ante Amalapuram’) was not how I visualized my film to be, but since everyone was rooting for it and we had less time to think, we shot the song quickly.”