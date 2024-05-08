South Cinema

'Pushpa' Director Sukumar Reveals How He Didn't Like Adding 'Item Songs' To His Films, Reveals What Changed This

At a recent event, Sukumar revealed how he did not like adding 'item songs' to his films initially. The director is currently busy with 'Pushpa 2: The Rule.'

Instagram
Director Sukumar Photo: Instagram
Allu Arjun has been in the news ever since ‘Pushpa 2’ was announced. As the actor gears up for the release of the second film from the franchise, his 2004 film ‘Arya’ recently completed 20 years. The actor was spotted with producer Dil Raju, director Sukumar, and cameraman Rathnavelu at an anniversary celebration of the film in Hyderabad. At the event, Sukumar made some interesting revelations and revealed how he was never a fan of adding ‘item songs’ in his movies.

At the event, Sukumar talked about how he is known for adding ‘item songs’ in all his films. The director revealed that he never liked adding them to his films. Talking about ‘Arya’, he revealed that he liked the lyrics of ‘Aa Ante Amalapuram’ but he did not like how the song was conceived. He said, “Initially, I thought the item song (‘Aa Ante Amalapuram’) was not how I visualized my film to be, but since everyone was rooting for it and we had less time to think, we shot the song quickly.”

However, this song from Sukumar’s debut film went on to become a hit. He mentioned how amazed he was by how the audience responded to the song. The director continued, “I was thrilled with the response, and I had never ever imagined that an item song could have such a great vibe and take the film’s buzz to the next level. I realized the power of an item number.” He said that he adds these songs for commercial reasons.

Since then, Sukumar has given some of the biggest hits when it comes to these special songs – ‘Ringa Ringa’ in ‘100% Love’, ‘London Babu’ in ‘1-Nenokkadine’ and ‘Oo Antava’ in ‘Pushpa.’ On the work front, the director is currently busy with ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule.’

