Sukumar Reveals THIS Actor Was His First Choice To Play The Role Of Jagadeesh Bandari's Keshava In 'Pushpa'

As the release date of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ draws closer, the anticipation around this Allu Arjun starrer is increasing with each passing day. In a recent interview, director Sukumar revealed that actor Jagadeesh Bandari was not his first choice for the role of Keshava. The actor plays a pivotal role as his character is Pushpa Raj’s friend. Sukumar revealed that it was another beloved actor whom he had in mind for the role.
Sukumar recently attended the teaser launch of actor Suhas’ upcoming film, ‘Prasanna Vadanam.’ At the teaser launch, the director talked about how Jagadeesh Bandari was not his first choice for the tole of Keshava, but it was Suhas. He said that he did not go ahead with this choice as Suhas was signing films where he played the lead role. Sukumar said, “Bunny (Allu) likes Suhas a lot, and we often talk about you. He was our first choice to play Keshava in ‘Pushpa’. You might wonder why we didn’t cast him then. We found out that he was signing films as a lead, so we thought it would be wrong to rope him in for this role.”
Advertisement
The director compared Suhas to Nani and said that he has the potential to be as big as him in the near future. He added, “I like Nani a lot, I like his performances. We have all seen how Nani grew in his career, and I feel Suhas is growing similarly. He will be the future Nani. If Nani is called a natural actor, Suhas should be called a rooted one. I’ve seen him grow, and he performs so organically.”
Suhas shot to fame for his role in ‘Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya’, ‘Majili’, and ‘Dear Comrade’. The actor debuted as a lead actor in 2020 when he shared the screen with Chandini Chowdary and Sunil in ‘Colour Photo.’