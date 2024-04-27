Sukumar Reveals THIS Actor Was His First Choice To Play The Role Of Jagadeesh Bandari's Keshava In 'Pushpa'

Sukumar recently attended the teaser launch of actor Suhas’ upcoming film, ‘Prasanna Vadanam.’ At the teaser launch, the director talked about how Jagadeesh Bandari was not his first choice for the tole of Keshava, but it was Suhas. He said that he did not go ahead with this choice as Suhas was signing films where he played the lead role. Sukumar said, “Bunny (Allu) likes Suhas a lot, and we often talk about you. He was our first choice to play Keshava in ‘Pushpa’. You might wonder why we didn’t cast him then. We found out that he was signing films as a lead, so we thought it would be wrong to rope him in for this role.”