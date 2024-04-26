Has Allu Arjun Hiked His Fee To Rs 150 Crore Ahead Of ‘Pushpa 2’ Release? Here's What We Know

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule,’ directed by Sukumar, is one of the most highly anticipated upcoming releases. It was recently reported that the film has bagged a huge deal of Rs 275 crore with a streaming platform, and now we hear that the actor has substantially increased his fee by 30 percent. The hike in his fee can be attributed to the fact that he is one of the most sought-after actors in the industry, and ahead of the ‘Pushpa’ sequel, several filmmakers wish to work with him.
A source informed Hindustan Times, the actor, who is known to take around Rs 100 crore per film, is now expected to demand Rs 150 crore for his roles. Clearly, the trend of actors getting significant payouts has become prevalent in the Southern film industry. As for ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, which is made on a huge budget of Rs 500 crore, has also bagged the theatrical rights deal in North India worth Rs 200 crore.
Meanwhile, despite the heightened activation for the project, Allu Arjun has now signed his next project with director Atlee. The source added, “He has signed on his next project with Jawan director Atlee and will begin work on that after the release of Pushpa 2, also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. He has no other film in the pipeline and doesn’t want to take too much on his plate. He wants to put all his energy on one project with full dedication. That’s the reason he has not initiated any conversation around signing a Bollywood project as well.” He is currently not overcommitting and not considering any Bollywood projects either.
Coming to ‘Pushpa 2’, the film stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil as well. Earlier this month, the makers of ‘Pushpa 2’ had shared the film’s teaser and it featured him dressed up in a saree with his face painted in shades of blue and red.
Directed by Sukumar, the last leg of shooting for ‘Pushpa 2’ is currently under process. The film is expected to hit theatres on August 15, 2024.