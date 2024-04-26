Has Allu Arjun Hiked His Fee To Rs 150 Crore Ahead Of ‘Pushpa 2’ Release? Here's What We Know

Meanwhile, despite the heightened activation for the project, Allu Arjun has now signed his next project with director Atlee. The source added, “He has signed on his next project with Jawan director Atlee and will begin work on that after the release of Pushpa 2, also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. He has no other film in the pipeline and doesn’t want to take too much on his plate. He wants to put all his energy on one project with full dedication. That’s the reason he has not initiated any conversation around signing a Bollywood project as well.” He is currently not overcommitting and not considering any Bollywood projects either.