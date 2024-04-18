'Pushpa 2': Allu Arjun's Film's Theatrical Rights In North India Sold For Rs 200 Crore? Here's What We Know

Actor Allu Arjun is all set to enthrall his fans with his iconic character Pushpa in 'Pushpa 2'. Directed by Sukumar, the movie is all set to hit the screens this year. The posters and teaser have already doubled the excitement and fans are waiting with bated breath to experience it in the big screen. The latest report suggests that the makers of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' has sold the theatrical rights of the film in North India for an exorbitant price. Read on to know.
As per a report in Pinkvilla, the theatrical rights for 'Pushpa 2' have been sold for whopping Rs 200 crore. The rights are acquired by Raveena Tandon's husband Anil Thadani who is a film distributor.
The portal quoted a source saying, “Pushpa 2 is the most awaited Indian Film of the year and the records have come down crashing left – right – center as far as the pre-release business is concerned. Anil Thadani has paid Rs 200 crore (on an advance basis) to acquire the theatrical rights of this action-packed entertainer directed by Sukumar''.
Earlier, it was reported by Siasat that makers are reportedly demanding Rs 1,000 crore or more for the theatrical rights deal for all languages.
Reportedly, ‘Pushpa 2’ has been made on whopping budget of Rs 500 crore. Makers have sold worldwide music rights and Hindi satellite rights to T-Series for Rs 60 crore. The Telugu satellite rights have been reportedly acquired by Star Maa and OTT giant Netflix has bought the digital streaming rights of the film for Rs 100 crore. The makers have not spoken anything about these reports.
'Pushpa: The Rise' that released worldwide in 2021 was a huge blockbuster. It broke several records at the box office. The movie also starred Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, who will be reprising their roles in the second part.