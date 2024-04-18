'Pushpa 2': Allu Arjun's Film's Theatrical Rights In North India Sold For Rs 200 Crore? Here's What We Know

Actor Allu Arjun is all set to enthrall his fans with his iconic character Pushpa in 'Pushpa 2'. Directed by Sukumar, the movie is all set to hit the screens this year. The posters and teaser have already doubled the excitement and fans are waiting with bated breath to experience it in the big screen. The latest report suggests that the makers of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' has sold the theatrical rights of the film in North India for an exorbitant price. Read on to know.