'Pushpa 2': Allu Arjun's Film's Digital Rights Reportedly Sold For THIS Whopping Amount

Actor Allu Arjun starrer 'Pushpa 2' is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. It has been creating a lot of buzz since its announcement. The posters and teaser have already stunned us and we are now eager to know what director Sukumar has to offer in the second instalment. Recently, a report in Pinkvilla stated that the makers of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' has sold the film's theatrical rights in North India for a whopping price. Anil Thandani has bought the rights at Rs 200, as per the report. Now, the latest update in the same portal suggests that 'Pushpa 2's digital rights have been sold to OTT giant Netflix for an exorbitant price of Rs 250 crore, which can extend Rs 300 crore.