'Pushpa 2': Allu Arjun's Film's Digital Rights Reportedly Sold For THIS Whopping Amount

Actor Allu Arjun starrer 'Pushpa 2' is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. It has been creating a lot of buzz since its announcement. The posters and teaser have already stunned us and we are now eager to know what director Sukumar has to offer in the second instalment. Recently, a report in Pinkvilla stated that the makers of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' has sold the film's theatrical rights in North India for a whopping price. Anil Thandani has bought the rights at Rs 200, as per the report. Now, the latest update in the same portal suggests that 'Pushpa 2's digital rights have been sold to OTT giant Netflix for an exorbitant price of Rs 250 crore, which can extend Rs 300 crore.
The portal quoted a source saying, “It’s a record deal for all languages, surpassing the previous best by a margin of approx. Rs 100 crore. Pushpa 2 is among the genuinely awaited Pan India films after Bahubali 2 and KGF 2, and all the stakeholders are confident to spike excitement on their respective platforms for the content''.
The source also said that the newer ways of dealing is to set a base price and then hike it linked to box office returns. The base price for 'Pushpa 2' is Rs 250 crore, which can extend up to Rs 300 crore.
For the unversed, SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' has a record for selling digital rights at Rs 170 crore.
'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is all set to hit the screens on August 15, 2024. Reportedly, ‘Pushpa 2’ has been made on a whopping budget of Rs 500 crore. Makers have sold worldwide music rights and Hindi satellite rights to T-Series for Rs 60 crore, as per reports.
'Pushpa: The Rise', which released worldwide in 2021 was a huge blockbuster at the box office. Allu Arjun's new avatar from the sequel has created a huge anticipation among fans. Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil are reprising their respective roles.