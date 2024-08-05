Starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is one of the most anticipated releases of the year. The Sukumaran directorial was set to release earlier this year but the release was pushed to December. As the release date was pushed, rumours of things not working out between Sukumaran and Allu Arjun started making rounds on the internet. Amidst the rumours of fallout, the makers have taken to social media and shared the shoot update. They revealed that they are currently shooting the climax of the film.