South Cinema

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' Back On Track As Allu Arjun And Sukumar Resume Filming Amidst Fallout Speculations

The makers of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' have shared that they are currently filming the climax. The news has left fans elated.

Pushpa 2 shoot update
A still of Allu Arjun from 'Pushpa 2' teaser Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is one of the most anticipated releases of the year. The Sukumaran directorial was set to release earlier this year but the release was pushed to December. As the release date was pushed, rumours of things not working out between Sukumaran and Allu Arjun started making rounds on the internet. Amidst the rumours of fallout, the makers have taken to social media and shared the shoot update. They revealed that they are currently shooting the climax of the film.

Taking to their X (formerly known as Twitter), the official handle of ‘Pushpa’ shared the much-awaited shoot update of the sequel. They mentioned that they are filming the climax. Along with the update, they also shared a GIF of Allu Arjun in his ‘Pushpa’ attire engaging in some high-octane action. The team wrote, “Shoot Update: #Pushpa2TheRule is currently shooting a spectacular action episode for the climax. #Pushpa2TheRule Grand release worldwide on 6th DEC 2024. Icon Star @alluarjun @iamRashmika @aryasukku #FahadhFaasil @ThisIsDSP @SukumarWritings @MythriOfficial @TSeries”

Take a look at the announcement here.

‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ was originally slated to release on Independence Day, August 15. However, the movie was pushed for release in December. Amidst this, it was rumoured that the actor and director had a fallout, and the movie would be pushed for a 2025 release. This announcement quashes the rumours and has left fans elated.

Directed by Sukumar, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandar, Rao Ramesh and Anasuya Bharadwaj in key roles. The action drama will release in theatres on December 6, 2024.

