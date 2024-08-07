Prabhas Donates Rs 2 Crore To Kerala CM Relief Fund To help Wayanad Landslide Victims

The Rebel star will be next seen in 'Salaar 2' which is said to go on floors on August 10 with a 15-day schedule at Ramoji Film City. A source had earlier informed Pinkvilla, “Through the making of Salaar, Prashanth Neel has already shot for 20 percent of the sequel with Prabhas and Prithviraj. There is a standing set at Ramoji Film City and the journey on Salaar 2 begins with a schedule on this set''.