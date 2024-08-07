Prabhas Donates Rs 2 Crore To Kerala CM Relief Fund To help Wayanad Landslide Victims

The recent landslides in Wayanad, Kerala took several lives and some are still missing. Celebs especially from the South film industries have stepped forward to help the victims of the Wayanad landslides. They have donated to Kerala CM Relief Fund. Telugu superstar Prabhas has also joined the bandwagon to provide financial aid to Wayanad.
The 'Baahubali' star has announced a hefty amount of Rs 2 crore to help Wayanad landslide victims.
A week has passed since the occurrence of landslide in several areas of Wayanad district. Search operations for missing bodies in Chooralmala-Mundakkai landslides in Wayanad are underway. As per reports, the death toll surpassed 400 on Wednesday, with over 150 people still missing.
Earlier, actors like Chiyaan Vikram, Suriya, Jyotika, Rashmika Mandanna, Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan, Mohanlal, Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara, and Vignesh Shivan among others also contributed generous amount to help the people of the disaster-hit region.
Coming back to Prabhas, he was last seen in Nag Ashwin's 'Kalki 2898 AD' with Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan. The sci-fi thriller is a blockbuster that broke several records at the box office.
The Rebel star will be next seen in 'Salaar 2' which is said to go on floors on August 10 with a 15-day schedule at Ramoji Film City. A source had earlier informed Pinkvilla, “Through the making of Salaar, Prashanth Neel has already shot for 20 percent of the sequel with Prabhas and Prithviraj. There is a standing set at Ramoji Film City and the journey on Salaar 2 begins with a schedule on this set''.
Prabhas also has 'Spirit' with 'Animal' fame director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. It is also one of the most anticipated upcoming films of the actor. The film marks Prabhas and Vanga's first collaboration together.