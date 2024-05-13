Taking to his Instagram, Chandrakanth shared a picture with Pavithra Jayaram. The picture showed the actor in a red top with her arm resting on her husband’s shoulder. On the other hand, Chandrakanth was seen in a blue printed shirt and a chequered scarf. He wrote, “Papa netho digina last pic raa…not able to digest to left me alone, okasari mama aniii piluveee plsss @pavithrajayaram_chandar My Pavi is no more…pls ra come back plsss. (Translation: This is the last picture I took with you, I’m unable to digest you left me alone. Please call out for me once again. My Pavi is no more, please come back. Please come back and wipe my tears)”