Best known for her role as Tillotama in the hit Telugu serial, ‘Trinayani’, actor Pavithra Jayaram passed away on May 12. The actor met with a fatal accident when she was travelling from Bengaluru to Hyderabad with her family. The actor’s husband, Chandrakanth, took to his Instagram to pen a heartbreaking note for his late wife.
Taking to his Instagram, Chandrakanth shared a picture with Pavithra Jayaram. The picture showed the actor in a red top with her arm resting on her husband’s shoulder. On the other hand, Chandrakanth was seen in a blue printed shirt and a chequered scarf. He wrote, “Papa netho digina last pic raa…not able to digest to left me alone, okasari mama aniii piluveee plsss @pavithrajayaram_chandar My Pavi is no more…pls ra come back plsss. (Translation: This is the last picture I took with you, I’m unable to digest you left me alone. Please call out for me once again. My Pavi is no more, please come back. Please come back and wipe my tears)”
Take a look at the post shared by Chandrakanth remembering Pavithra Jayaram here.
The post has fetched over 10K likes. Fans spammed the comment section with messages for Chandrakanth. One fan said, “We will miss you mam.” A second fan wrote, “Very very sad sir, just unable to accept it, stay strong.” A third fan commented, “Be strong Chandu anna, it is very unfortunate very shocking, she will be always with you may her soul RIP.”
In an interview with NS Entertainment, Chandrakanth mentioned that Jayaram passed away from a stroke and not the accident. He said, “It didn’t look like anyone was hurt, only I was, and she (Pavithra) looked shocked to see that. She had a stroke, and I fell unconscious. By the time we were brought to the hospital, it was 1 am, it was 4 am by the time I gained consciousness. That’s when I found out she died.”
The actor started her career with ‘Jokali.’