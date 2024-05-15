South Cinema

Nipun Dharmadhikari Says He Cast Child Actor Mihir Godbole Because Of His Smile

Director-actor Nipun Dharmadhikari, who predominantly works in Marathi cinema, is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming Marathi streaming series ‘Lampan’.

Nipun Dharmadhikari
Nipun Dharmadhikari Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Director-actor Nipun Dharmadhikari, who predominantly works in Marathi cinema, is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming Marathi streaming series ‘Lampan’.

He opened up on casting child actor Mihir Godbole in the show, and as quirky as it may sound, the young actor was cast because of his teeth.

Nipun shared that when he first met Mihir, the actor’s smile caught his attention. Nipun said that Mihir’s smile had natural sincerity and warmth.

Exploring this unusual perspective, the director explained: "From the director's point of view, casting is about finding not just an actor, but someone who can fully embody a character. Lampan's journey was no different – every small detail was important, and we took our time. When I first met Mihir, his smile caught my attention; it had a natural sincerity and warmth that matched Lampan's spirit perfectly.”

“As we were wanting to eagerly find our Lampan, it became clear that Mihir's smile wasn't just a physical trait; it was a crucial part of the innocence and wonder we wanted to convey through his character. Choosing Mihir was an intuitive choice, based on the belief that his smile could bring Lampan's soul to life along with his incredible talents. It's moments like these when a bright smile lights up a room, that shows the magic of casting, shaping the heart of a production.”

Produced by Shrirang Godbole, Hrishikesh Deshpande, and Amit Patwardhan, ‘Lampan’ is set to drop on Sony LIV on May 16.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Scrapping NEET Is Only Solution To Halt Student Suicides, Irregularities: DMK
  2. RBSE 10th 12th Results 2024 Expected Soon | How And Where To Check Rajasthan Board Result
  3. CUET UG 2024: Fresh Admit Card To Be Downloaded For May 16, 17, 18 Exams, Says NTA | Direct Link And Other Details Inside
  4. 1,200 Villages, 455 Hamlets Dependent On Water Tankers In Marathwada Region: Report
  5. 'Many In Country Believe Special Treatment Was Given': Amit Shah On Arvind Kejriwal Bail
Entertainment News
  1. 'Dekhha Tenu’ Carries Forward Legacy Of ‘Say Shava Shava’ From ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'
  2. Hip-hop Star Raja Kumari Calls Guru Randhawa A 'Hit Machine'
  3. Rakshit Shetty Goes ‘Surprise Live’, Introduces Charlie's Puppies
  4. Deepali Pansare On LGBTQIA+ Community: It Is Still An Alien Concept Especially In Rural Areas
  5. Hindi Version Of Tamannaah Bhatia-Raashii Khanna's Tamil Film 'Aranmanai 4' To Release On May 24
Sports News
  1. RR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Punjab Kings Stutter In Run Chase As Rajasthan Royals Fightback
  2. Today's Sports News Updates Live: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup
  3. Ronald Araujo’s Barcelona Future: Coach Xavi Has 'Zero Doubts' Over Defender's Decision
  4. ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan Has Mental Block When It Comes To Playing India, Says Former Skipper Misbah-ul-Haq
  5. PGA Championship Preview: Course, Contenders And History Of Prestigious Golf Event
World News
  1. 2 Journalists In Detention In Tunisia As Authorities Launch Wave Of Arrests Against Critics
  2. SAARC Secretary General Discusses Issues Of Cooperation With Indian Officials
  3. Trump And Biden Agree To A Debate Rematch Hosted By CNN On June 27: Historic Showdown To Shape 2024 Campaign Landscape
  4. Texas Universities Cut Jobs And Programs In Response To Ban On Diversity Initiatives
  5. Cicada Emergence In Chicago Area Shows Early Signs, Experts Say Real Peak Yet To Come
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Today's Sports News Updates Live: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup