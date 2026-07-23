Nandamuri Balakrishna Health Update: Hospital Confirms Possible Left Knee Muscle Tear; Remains Under Close Observation

Nandamuri Balakrishna suffered a left knee injury while filming an intense action sequence for his upcoming movie NBK 111 in Rajahmundry.
After receiving medical care at a local facility, he was airlifted to AIG Hospitals in Hyderabad for specialised treatment.
A medical bulletin from AIG Hospitals revealed a localised collection of blood and inflammation, indicating a possible muscle tear in his left knee.
Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna suffered a left knee injury while filming for his upcoming film NBK 111 in Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh. The actor received immediate medical care at a local facility before being airlifted to AIG Hospitals in Hyderabad for specialised treatment.
His medical condition remains stable following the on-set incident. According to Hindustan Times, an official health bulletin confirmed the actor is under strict observation, while the film's production team released a statement dismissing severe concerns over his recovery.
Medical bulletin details injury
As per reports, AIG Hospitals released a detailed bulletin outlining the nature of the left knee trauma. The facility confirmed the actor was transferred for detailed medical evaluation.
AIG Hospitals stated, "Shri. Nandamuri Balakrishna Garu sustained an injury to his left knee while participating in a film shoot in Rajahmundry. He was provided initial medical treatment at a local hospital and was subsequently airlifted to AIG Hospitals, Hyderabad, for specialised evaluation and further management."
Doctors shared preliminary diagnostic findings. The hospital stated, "Preliminary evaluation showed a localised collection of blood and inflammation in the tissues around the left knee indicating a possible muscle tear in the region."
The actor is undergoing clinical and diagnostic investigations led by a team of orthopaedic surgeons. The medical team is factoring in his previous medical history.
The bulletin stated, "Shri. Balakrishna's overall condition is stable, and he remains under close medical observation. The definitive treatment plan will be finalized after completion of the ongoing evaluation. Further updates will be communicated subsequently."
Production house on Balakrishna's knee injury
The makers of NBK 111 issued a statement explaining the context of the incident and outlining a planned surgical procedure.
The producers stated, "During the filming of an intense action sequence for #NBK111 in Kakinada, Nandamuri Balakrishna Garu sustained a minor muscle tear. As advised by the medical team, he will undergo a minor surgical procedure to ensure a swift and complete recovery."
The production house praised the actor's on-set commitment. The makers stated, "His unwavering dedication, discipline and passion for cinema continue to inspire everyone on the sets of #NBK111. The procedure is routine and there is absolutely no cause for concern. We wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to welcoming him back to the sets very soon."