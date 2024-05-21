South Cinema

Naga Chaitanya Poses With His Swanky New Porsche Worth THIS Whopping Amount- See Pics

Naga Chaitanya has gifted himself a brand-new silver Porsche 911 GT3 RS. Check out pics inside.

Instagram @porschecentrechennai
Naga Chaitanya poses with his brand new car Photo: Instagram @porschecentrechennai
info_icon

Actor Naga Chaitanya has added a new luxurious ride to his car collection. The actor is already the proud owner of some swanky cars like Ferrari, Mercedes and BMW among others. He has now gifted himself a brand-new silver Porsche 911 GT3 RS. Read on to know for more details.

The pictures of Naga Chaitanya with his new car have been shared by Porsche Centre Chennai on their Instagram handle. The handsome hunk was seen posing alongside his newest hot-wheels in a black T-shirt, blue ripped jeans and black sneakers. 

"We are ecstatic to welcome back Mr Akkineni Naga Chaitanya to the Porsche family and are happy to have delivered to him his 911 GT3 RS. We wish him many memorable experiences on and off the race track,'' wrote the car dealership as they shared Chay's pics with his car.

As per Cartrade.com, the ex-showroom price of Porsche 911 GT3 RS in India will cost you a whopping price of Rs 3.51 crore.

As per a report by Siasat.com, Chay registered his new car on May 17, 2024 and is said to be the first Porsche 911 GT3RS in Hyderabad. A video of him driving his new car around the city has also gone viral on social media.

Back in 2022, Siasat.com reported that the 'Laal Singh Chaddha' actor owns a Ferrari 488GTB which is priced at Rs 3.88 crore, a BMW 740 Li of Rs 1.30 crore, 2X Land Rover Range Rover Vogue costing Rs 1.18 crore, Nissan GT-R of Rs 2.12 crore, Mercedes Benz G-Class G 63 AMG of Rs 2.28 crore, MV Agusta F4 priced at Rs 35 lakh and BMW 9RT that cost him Rs 18.5 lakh.

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya was last seen in Venkat Prabhu's action-thriller 'Custody' in 2023. It also starred Aravind Swamy, Krithi Shetty, Priyamani, R Sarathkumar and Sampath Raj in key roles. He also made his digital debut with 'Dhootha' in the same year. Chay Akkineni will be next seen in 'Thandel' co-starring Sai Pallavi. It is directed by Chandoo Mondeti.

