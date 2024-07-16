'Max' Teaser: Kichcha Sudeep Promises Action Like Never Before In His Comeback Film

The 1:06 minute long teaser of ‘Max’ opens with a shot of Kichcha Sudeep’s silhouette. While the actor’s face is not visible, he is heard singing his version of the popular nursery rhyme – ‘Baa Baa Black Sheep.’ Through the rhyme, he tells the plot of the movie. It is revealed that Sudeep’s character hunts down the villain and his people. It is not revealed why the actor is on a killing spree, but the teaser gives a glimpse into the action that will be seen in the movie.