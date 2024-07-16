'Max' Teaser: Kichcha Sudeep Promises Action Like Never Before In His Comeback Film

After a hiatus of two years from the big screen, actor Kichcha Sudeep is back with his comeback film. Titled ‘Max’, the teaser of this Kannada action thriller film was released by the makers today. The teaser has become the talk of the town as fans are getting to see their favourite actor in a genre that he always excels in.
The 1:06 minute long teaser of ‘Max’ opens with a shot of Kichcha Sudeep’s silhouette. While the actor’s face is not visible, he is heard singing his version of the popular nursery rhyme – ‘Baa Baa Black Sheep.’ Through the rhyme, he tells the plot of the movie. It is revealed that Sudeep’s character hunts down the villain and his people. It is not revealed why the actor is on a killing spree, but the teaser gives a glimpse into the action that will be seen in the movie.
Sharing the teaser on his X (formerly known as Twitter), the actor wrote, “MAX Takes Charge! #MAXManiaBegins with the explosive #MaxTeaser #boloMAXii.”
Take a look at the teaser of ‘Max’ here.
The trailer has fetched hundreds of views upon its release. Reacting to the teaser of ‘Max’, one fan said, “Kiccha is Back…Industry Hit #MaxKannada Movie.” A second fan commented, “Kichcha Sudeep's style is unmatched.” A third fan wrote, “Truly explosive… can’t wait to watch it on the big screen.” Actor Riteish Deshmukh also commented on the teaser. He wrote, “Incredible teaser my friend!!!! @KicchaSudeep You are MAXinggggg it big time…. Your voice - your swag!!!! Bring it on MAX.”
Starring Kichcha Sudeep, Sunil, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, ‘Max’ has been helmed by Vijay Kartikeyaa. The movie has been produced under the banners of V Creations & Kichcha Creatiions. It will be released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.