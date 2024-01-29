Kichcha Sudeep Has THIS To Say About His Upcoming Pan India Film With Venkat Prabhu

Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep was last seen in ‘Vikrant Rona’ in 2022. After that movie, he was last seen in a cameo role in ‘Kabzaa’ last year. Fans of the actor are waiting to see him in lead roles once again. The actor had announced a pan-Indian film with Venkat Prabhu and fans were excited. But there was no news of the film. It was speculated that the film had been shelved. Recently the actor addressed these speculations.