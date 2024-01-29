Kichcha Sudeep Has THIS To Say About His Upcoming Pan India Film With Venkat Prabhu

Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep was last seen in ‘Vikrant Rona’ in 2022. After that movie, he was last seen in a cameo role in ‘Kabzaa’ last year. Fans of the actor are waiting to see him in lead roles once again. The actor had announced a pan-Indian film with Venkat Prabhu and fans were excited. But there was no news of the film. It was speculated that the film had been shelved. Recently the actor addressed these speculations.
Actor Kichcha Sudeep has put an end to speculations about his pan-India film with director Venkat Prabhu. He addressed the same on an #AskKichcha session on X.
Kichcha Sudeep took to his X (formerly, Twitter) account to host an Ask Me Anything session with his fans for a short period. The actor wrote, “A quick #AskKichcha .. For the next few mins. Shoot ur questions now.” His tweet fetched over 3.4K likes. Fans of the actor asked him numerous questions but one question stood out.
In the #AskKichcha session, one fan asked the actor, “Hi Anna Namaste, When we can expect movie with Venkat Prabhu and Ashwatthama with Anup Bhanadari?” The fan did not expect any reply, but the actor responded to it.
Responding to the question, the actor said, “VP has disappeared,,,, AB is planning.” His tweet has fetched over 1K likes. Take a look at Kichcha Sudeep’s answer here.
Fans of the actor have reacted to this tweet. Many are saying that the pan India film with Venkat Prabhu has been shelved, and the film with Anup Bhandari is in the pre-production stage. Reacting to his tweet, one fan said, “Sir, Tell AB to consider @sanchithsanjeev for the lead role in Ashwatthama.” A second fan wrote, “So VP gone... It’s ok we have AB with BRB.” A third fan tagged Venkat Prabhu in the comments.
Venkat Prabhu has not given any official statement regarding Kichcha Sudeep’s comment as of now.