Varalaxmi Sarathkumar-Nicholai Sachdev Wedding: Rajinikanth, Jackie Shroff, Sudeep And Others Grace The Grand Reception

Earlier, while talking about about Nicholai, Varalaxmi told Galatta that he makes her laugh, supports her career and always puts her first. She also called him ''extremely loving, pampering and fiercely protective'' of her. ''We share a love for food; he even completes my sentences. We met 14 years ago, and instantly, there was something, but we didn’t date then. We stayed in touch as friends, and it’s only recently that love blossomed,'' she added.