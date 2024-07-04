Varalaxmi Sarathkumar-Nicholai Sachdev Wedding: Rajinikanth, Jackie Shroff, Sudeep And Others Grace The Grand Reception

After knowing each other for 14 years, actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Nicholai Sachdev tied the knot on June 3 in a grand wedding followed by a a reception. Several distinguished personalities from the South film industry attended the occasion. Pics and videos from Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Nicholai Sachdev's wedding have gone viral on social media. Celebs like Rajinikanth, Mani Ratnam, AR Rahman, Siddharth, Trisha Krishnan, Kichcha Sudeep, and Nandamuri Balakrishna among others marked their presence at the wedding.
In one of the pics that is doing the rounds on social media, Varalaxmi is seen between her husband Nicholai and her father- actor, politician and filmmaker - R Sarathkumar. Nicholai and Varalaxmi twinned in same colour outfits for their special day. The 'HanuMan' actress was in a heavily embellished lehenga while Nicholai was in a sherwani. One pic featured superstar Rajinikanth standing with Sarathkumar and Himani. Another pic featured actor-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna with the entire family of Sarathkumar and other guests.
In another photo, Trisha was seen giving a kiss on bride Varalaxmi's cheek in a selfie. The 'Ponniyin Selvan' actress was in an ivory white suit for the wedding. She also posed with Varalaxmi's mother Radhika Sarathkumar in a selfie and a group picture. Jackie Shroff, Aishwarya Rajinikanth, Atlee, his wife Priya, Ramya Krishnan, Shobhana, Andrea Jeremiah, Vijay Antony, and Arun Vijay among others also graced the occasion.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K.Stalin and Udayanidhi Stalin also attended the wedding reception.
Earlier, while talking about about Nicholai, Varalaxmi told Galatta that he makes her laugh, supports her career and always puts her first. She also called him ''extremely loving, pampering and fiercely protective'' of her. ''We share a love for food; he even completes my sentences. We met 14 years ago, and instantly, there was something, but we didn’t date then. We stayed in touch as friends, and it’s only recently that love blossomed,'' she added.
Wishing Varalaxmi and Nicholai a happy married life.