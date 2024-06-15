'Kannappa' Teaser: Akshay Kumar Plays The Role Of Lord Shiva In This Vishnu Manchu Starrer

Reacting to the trailer of ‘Kannappa’, one fan said, “Literally for Prabhas...Vishnu’s acting is not for mark, especially the way he said Sivaya it’s like a comedy movie with a big budget.” A second fan commented, “Prabhas + Mohan lal + Akshay Kumar = Deadly trio.” A third fan mentioned, “It is very good to see Prabhas and Kajal together after so many years... even though they are not together they are working on the same project after years.”