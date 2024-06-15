'Kannappa' Teaser: Akshay Kumar Plays The Role Of Lord Shiva In This Vishnu Manchu Starrer

After working in the industry for over 30 years, Akshay Kumar continues reinventing himself and pushing boundaries. The actor is, now, gearing up for his Telugu debut – ‘Kannappa.’ When the news of his Telugu debut was announced in April this year, fans could not contain their excitement. However, after much anticipation, the makers released the teaser of ‘Kannappa’.
The 1:39 minute long teaser of ‘Kannappa’ opens with a shot of a field with a block of wood placed on the tree trunk. The shot is symbolic of a Shiva Linga. The trailer, then, moves to a shot in the woods where men clad in black clothes ride horses and prepare for a battle. The story revolves around Vishnu Manchu’s character who fights to save a village.
The trailer gives a glimpse of Akshay Kumar playing the role of Lord Shiva. Mohanlal, on the other hand, is shown as a mysterious character. Additionally, the short glimpse of Prabhas’ eyes in the trailer upped the ante. Take a look at the trailer of ‘Kannappa’ right here.
Reacting to the trailer of ‘Kannappa’, one fan said, “Literally for Prabhas...Vishnu’s acting is not for mark, especially the way he said Sivaya it’s like a comedy movie with a big budget.” A second fan commented, “Prabhas + Mohan lal + Akshay Kumar = Deadly trio.” A third fan mentioned, “It is very good to see Prabhas and Kajal together after so many years... even though they are not together they are working on the same project after years.”
Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, ‘Kannappa’ stars Vishnu Manchu, Mohan Babu, Mohanlal, Prabhas, Preity Mukundhan, Akshay Kumar, Sarathkumar, and Kajal Aggarwal in lead roles. The film has been bankrolled by Dr M Mohan Babu. The release date has not been finalized yet.