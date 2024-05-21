South Cinema

'Kannappa' Teaser: Vishnu Manchu Announces Release Date After Premiere At Cannes Film Festival

The teaser of Vishnu Manchu-starrer 'Kannappa' was unveiled at the Cannes Film Festival on May 20.

'Kannappa' First Look
Telugu actor Vishnu Manchu, who unveiled the teaser of his upcoming film ‘Kannappa’ at Cannes Film Festival on Monday, has revealed that the promo will be available to audiences all over the world on June 13. Sharing the news on X, the actor expressed delight at the teaser’s positive reception from attendees, international distributors, and others present. He also mentioned plans to host an exclusive screening of the teaser for a selective audience this month in Hyderabad.

On May 20, Vishnu Manchu, along with his wife, Viranica as well as his father, veteran actor-producer M Mohan Babu, and actor-choreographer Prabhu Deva, dazzled on the red carpet at the French Riviera for the screening of ‘Horizon: An American Saga.’

Cannes 2024: Vishnu Manchu, Prabhu Deva, Mohan Babu Look Sharp In Their Tuxedo Looks At 'Horizon: An American Saga' Screening

The same day, the screening of the teaser of ‘Kannappa’ took place. In his tweet, he mentioned, “We showcased the teaser of Kannappa here in Cannes, and it received an overwhelmingly positive response! International distributors, local Indians, and everyone who saw it absolutely loved it. I am excited and have butterflies in my stomach after witnessing such fantastic reactions.”

Announcing the worldwide teaser release dates, he continued, “For our audience in India, the teaser will be released worldwide on 13th June. On 30th May, I will be showcasing the Telugu version of the teaser in Hyderabad at a popular theatre. This special screening is for a select audience who have been encouraging Kannappa throughout my journey and have been sending constant messages of support on Instagram and Twitter. My team will be reaching out to these special invitees. I can’t wait to share the world of Kannappa with you all!”

Take a look at the announcement with some never-seen-before images from Cannes.

Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, the story has been penned by Vishnu Manchu himself, and is being backed by Paruchuri Gopala Krishna, Eswar Reddy, G Nageswara Reddy, Tota Prasad and M Mohan Babu.

Other than Vishnu Manchu, the film also stars Prabhas, Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, Preity Mukhundhan, Sarathkumar, Brahmanandam, Madhoo, Devaraj, Aishwarya, Mukesh Rishi and Kaushal Manda. More details regarding ‘Kannappa’ would be announced at a later date.

