Vishnu Manchu Speaks About 'Kannappa' Co-Star Akshay Kumar: 'Learnt, Laughed'

Telugu actor Vishnu Manchu, who is all geared up for upcoming film 'Kannappa', has posted a picture with Akshay Kumar and shared his experience about working with the Bollywood action hero on the project.

Instagram
Vishnu Manchu and Akshay Kumar Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Taking to Instagram, where he has 6.3 million followers, Vishnu shared a snap, in which he can be seen donning a plain olive t-shirt and black jeans. Akshay was wearing a black and white checkered sleeveless shirt in the picture.

The post was captioned: "What a shoot it has been with @akshaykumar... Learnt. Laughed. And now missing the action. Looking forward for many more.#kannappa."

Akshay, who was last seen in action film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ was shooting for ‘Kannappa’ in Hyderabad.

Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, the film boasts an impressive cast and crew line-up, including stars like Mohanlal and Prabhas along with renowned Hollywood cinematographer Sheldon Chau, action director Kecha Khamphakdee, and choreographer Prabhu Deva.

