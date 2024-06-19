Darshan's Fan Renuka Swamy Died Due To Electric Shock And Haemorrhage-Report

The Renuka Swamy murder case investigation has come up with new shocking details. As per a report in India Today, Renuka Swamy's autopsy report suggests that he died of ''electrical shock and haemorrhage''. Reportedly, Swamy was brutally attacked with wooden clubs that led to his death "due to shock and haemorrhage as a result of multiple blunt injuries''. The post-mortem report also claimed that Renuka Swamy was kicked and suffered a ruptured testicle. It is reported that there were 15 wounds on the victim's body including his head, abdomen, chest, and other parts.