Darshan's Fan Renuka Swamy Died Due To Electric Shock And Haemorrhage-Report

The Renuka Swamy murder case investigation has come up with new shocking details. As per a report in India Today, Renuka Swamy's autopsy report suggests that he died of ''electrical shock and haemorrhage''. Reportedly, Swamy was brutally attacked with wooden clubs that led to his death "due to shock and haemorrhage as a result of multiple blunt injuries''. The post-mortem report also claimed that Renuka Swamy was kicked and suffered a ruptured testicle. It is reported that there were 15 wounds on the victim's body including his head, abdomen, chest, and other parts.
After Darshan claimed that the clothes he wore on the night of the alleged murder of Renuka were at his residence, police, on late Friday, took him there to avoid media attention. Darshan told them that his clothes were in the laundry basket, but they didn't find it.
As they searched further, police finally found the clothes that were washed and were on the terrace. Darshan told the police that his house help might have washed the clothes.
Along with the clothes, shoes were also seized from Darshan's wife's house and CCTV footage from the residence, as evidence.
As per police officials, Renuka Swamy was allegedly sending obscene messages to Darshan's long-time partner and actress Pavithra Gowda. As per a report in Hindu, Renuka Swamy was called to Darshan's Mysuru farm where the actor allegedly tortured and killed him before dumping the body in a drain in Kamakshipalya.
Darshan, his former co-star and long-time partner Pavithra Gowda, and 15 others have been arrested in connection with the murder case. They are currently in police custody.