South Cinema

Amala Paul Thanks Husband Jagat Desai For Being Her 'Constant Source Of Strength' During Pregnancy, Shares A Touching Note

Amala Paul penned a sweet note where she thanked her husband for supporting her during pregnancy. The actor was last seen in 'Aadujeevitham.'

Advertisement

Instagram
Amala Paul with her husband, Jagat Desai Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Amala Paul is currently basking in the success of ‘Aadujeevitham.’ Besides this, the popular Malayalam actor is also gearing up to welcome her first child with her husband, Jagat Desai. Paul announced her pregnancy in January this year. As she waits to welcome her baby, she shares multiple intimate moments from her pregnancy journey with her fans. In a latest Instagram post, the actor penned a touching note and thanked her husband for constantly supporting her during this period.

Taking to her Instagram, Amala Paul shared a picture with her husband Jagat Desai. In the picture, the actor is proudly flaunting her baby bump and is seen dressed in a breezy purple co-ord set. On the other hand, Desai is seen in a red t-shirt and sweatpants which he has paired with white sneakers. Sharing this post, she wrote how thankful she is to him for his support.

Advertisement

The actor wrote, “From the late nights spent by my side, gently easing my discomforts, to your unwavering belief in me and your uplifting words that filled me with strength, thank you for being my rock during this precious journey of pregnancy. Your willingness to fly down to support me in even the smallest moments when my confidence wavered fills my heart with gratitude and love. I must have done something truly wonderful in this life to deserve a man as incredible as you. Thank you for being my constant source of strength, love, and unwavering support. I love you more than words can express.”

Advertisement

Take a look at the post here.

The post has fetched over 88K likes. Reacting to the post, one fan wrote, “So beautiful.” A second fan commented, “Nice pic.... continue this happiness forever...God bless you both.” A third fan said, “So beautiful and heartfelt.”

Paul and Desai got engaged in October 2023. They tied the knot in November last year.  

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Reporter's Guarantee | SC Residents Of Hubbali-Dharwad Demand Equal Rights & Freedom From Casteism
  2. Uttarakhand Forest Fires: 5 Dead, Rain Expected Today Amid Raging Wildfires; SC Hearing Tomorrow
  3. PM Modi Breaks Silence On Prajwal Revanna Case, 'Anti-Muslim' Allegations | Know What He Said
  4. Kejriwal's Plea In SC: Top Court Questions ED For Delay In Probe, Lack Of 'Relevant Questions'
  5. In Maharashtra's Agrarian Heartland, A Battle For Supremacy
Entertainment News
  1. 'The Roundup: Punishment' Sets New Box Office Record, Becomes Fastest Film In 'The Outlaws' Series To Cross 8 Million Viewers
  2. Anupam Kher REACTS To Ratna Pathak Shah Calling Acting Institutes 'Shops': Will She And Naseeruddin Shah Call NSD A Shop?
  3. Fahadh Faasil Doesn’t Think 'Pushpa' Did Anything For Him: I Don’t Have To Hide It, I Have To Be Honest
  4. Did You Know John Abraham And Hrithik Roshan Were Classmates In School? This Pic Is Proof
  5. 'MasterChef Australia 10' Winner Introduces 'Blind Taste Test' In 'MasterChef India Tamil'
Sports News
  1. Crystal Palace 4-0 Man United: Eriksen Says Players Must Take Blame For Selhurst Park Rout
  2. Today's Sports New LIVE Updates: Jalen Brunson Leads Knicks To Victory With Fourth Consecutive 40-Point Game
  3. SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India
  4. Crystal Palace 4-0 Man Utd: RefCam Makes EPL Debut, And It Will Reveal Woeful Red Devils
  5. IPL Vs Country: Does Bumrah Deserve A Break Before T20 World Cup - Here's What Pollard Said
World News
  1. Israeli Forces Take Control Of Gaza Side Of Rafah Crossing With Egypt
  2. Macron Puts Trade And Ukraine As Top Priorities As China's Xi Opens European Visit In France
  3. Met Gala 2024 Red Carpet Was All About John Galliano
  4. Israeli Tanks Enter Southern Gaza Town Of Rafah: Palestinian, Egyptian Officials
  5. Penelope Cruz Channels Vintage Chic In Chanel At Met Gala Red Carpet
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 3 | Highlights: Top Updates From Third Phase Of Voting
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024: From Amit Shah To Supriya Sule, Key Faces In Third Phase
  3. MET Gala 2024: Alia Bhatt Dazzles In A Hand-Embroidered Custom Sabyasachi Saree With Massive Train
  4. Met Gala 2024 Co-Chairs Looks: Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, And Anna Wintour Shine In Stunning Ensembles
  5. Election Commission Asks Political Parties To Remove Fake Content Within 3 Hours Of Noticing
  6. Met Gala 2024: Isha Ambani Exudes Floral Elegance In A Hand-Embroidered Couture Sari Gown From Rahul Mishra
  7. Lana Del Rey Is On Theme In Alexander McQueen At Met Gala 2024, Pays Homage To Iconic 2007 Look
  8. Met Gala 2024: BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim Takes Everyone By Surprise As She Bares Midriff In A Wrap-Around Dress