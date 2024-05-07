Amala Paul is currently basking in the success of ‘Aadujeevitham.’ Besides this, the popular Malayalam actor is also gearing up to welcome her first child with her husband, Jagat Desai. Paul announced her pregnancy in January this year. As she waits to welcome her baby, she shares multiple intimate moments from her pregnancy journey with her fans. In a latest Instagram post, the actor penned a touching note and thanked her husband for constantly supporting her during this period.
Taking to her Instagram, Amala Paul shared a picture with her husband Jagat Desai. In the picture, the actor is proudly flaunting her baby bump and is seen dressed in a breezy purple co-ord set. On the other hand, Desai is seen in a red t-shirt and sweatpants which he has paired with white sneakers. Sharing this post, she wrote how thankful she is to him for his support.
The actor wrote, “From the late nights spent by my side, gently easing my discomforts, to your unwavering belief in me and your uplifting words that filled me with strength, thank you for being my rock during this precious journey of pregnancy. Your willingness to fly down to support me in even the smallest moments when my confidence wavered fills my heart with gratitude and love. I must have done something truly wonderful in this life to deserve a man as incredible as you. Thank you for being my constant source of strength, love, and unwavering support. I love you more than words can express.”
Take a look at the post here.
The post has fetched over 88K likes. Reacting to the post, one fan wrote, “So beautiful.” A second fan commented, “Nice pic.... continue this happiness forever...God bless you both.” A third fan said, “So beautiful and heartfelt.”
Paul and Desai got engaged in October 2023. They tied the knot in November last year.