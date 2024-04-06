'Aadujeevitham' Actress Amala Paul And Husband Jagat Desai Host A Baby Shower In Gujarat - Check Pics Inside

Popular South actress Amala Paul has recently been flaunting her growing baby bump on social media platforms and fans love it. Three months back, she joyfully announced that she’s expecting her first baby with her husband, Jagat Desai. Currently, she’s enjoying precious moments with close family in Gujarat and even shared glimpses of her baby shower festivities on Friday, April 5th.
Taking to her official Instagram account to share photos from the happy festivities, the ‘Aadujeevitham’ star captioned it, “Embraced by tradition and love.” In the snapshots, Amala looked radiant as she donned a red and white saree draped in the Gujarati fashion, perfectly complementing Jagat’s simple yet elegant white ethnic attire. The soon-to-be parents appeared to be brimming with happiness.
Many well-wishes started to pour in for the couple. Some even commented with the evil eye emoticon and stated that they can’t wait to meet the little one. Many of them even commented on how gorgeous the mom-to-be looks.
Amala Paul’s announcement of her pregnancy three months ago was met with a heart-warming response. Taking to Instagram on January 3, she shared beach-side maternity photoshoot pics and captioned it, “Now I know that 1+1 is 3 with you!” She tied the knot with Jagat Desai on November 5, 2023, in an intimate ceremony held in Kochi, Kerala, after dating for a long time. Recently, the couple also invited their followers to play a game with them to guess the gender of their baby.
On the professional front, the actress was last seen opposite Prithviraj Sukumaran in director Blessy’s long-pending film, ‘Aadujeevitham,’ which has met with mixed reactions. She also has ‘Dvija’ and ‘Level Cross’ in the pipeline. As for her husband, it is reported that he is the head of sales of a villa somewhere in Goa.