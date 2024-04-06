'Aadujeevitham' Actress Amala Paul And Husband Jagat Desai Host A Baby Shower In Gujarat - Check Pics Inside

Amala Paul’s announcement of her pregnancy three months ago was met with a heart-warming response. Taking to Instagram on January 3, she shared beach-side maternity photoshoot pics and captioned it, “Now I know that 1+1 is 3 with you!” She tied the knot with Jagat Desai on November 5, 2023, in an intimate ceremony held in Kochi, Kerala, after dating for a long time. Recently, the couple also invited their followers to play a game with them to guess the gender of their baby.