While they haven't announced it on social media, Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar joyfully shared the exciting news of expecting their first child together, during the trailer launch event of the recently-released 'Article 370,' whilst disclosing that the actress is five-and-a-half months pregnant. Dhar stated, "There is a baby on its way. It was an amazing time because of the way the movie happened and the way we got to know it. It almost felt like Abhimanyu, the baby, knew exactly how 370 was made. We are yet to know whether it's Laxmi or Ganesha." They got married in June 2021.