The glitz and glamour of the film fraternity haven't only been filled with exciting projects but have also seen many heart-warming announcements by several celebrity couples, who are gearing up to embrace the joyous role of parenthood. In the midst of film sets, these couples are turning over a new leaf in their personal lives by marking the addition of a new member to their families.
Check out the six celebrity couples who are ready to welcome parenthood in 2024 with open arms.
Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh
On the morning of February 29, Deepika Padukone officially confirmed that she's pregnant, amid ongoing speculations about a potential baby bump at the BAFTAs this month. She took to social media to announce that she and Ranveer Singh are expecting their first child together and revealed that the due date is September 2024. The couple tied the knot in November 2018.
Alanna Panday & Ivor McCray
On February 28, internet sensation Alanna Panday took to Instagram to post a beautiful reel, announcing the arrival of her first child with husband Ivor McCray. She captioned the all-smiles post, "We love you so much, we can't wait to meet you." In the comments section, Ivor stated, "I can't wait to meet our baby, I love you." The couple had a lavish wedding ceremony in March last year, with numerous celebrities in attendance.
Yami Gautam & Aditya Dhar
While they haven't announced it on social media, Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar joyfully shared the exciting news of expecting their first child together, during the trailer launch event of the recently-released 'Article 370,' whilst disclosing that the actress is five-and-a-half months pregnant. Dhar stated, "There is a baby on its way. It was an amazing time because of the way the movie happened and the way we got to know it. It almost felt like Abhimanyu, the baby, knew exactly how 370 was made. We are yet to know whether it's Laxmi or Ganesha." They got married in June 2021.
Richa Chadha & Ali Fazal
Recently seen sporting a baby bump, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who are currently basking in the success of their production 'Girls Will Be Girls,' revealed their pregnancy on social media at the beginning of this month. Captioning the post which reads "1+1=3," the couple wrote, "A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world." The two tied the knot in October of 2022.
Amala Paul & Jagat Desai
Amala Paul and her husband, Jagat Desai, kickstarted the new year by posting adorable maternity photoshoot pics on January 3. Posting beautiful photos from the beach, the actress captioned it, "Now I know that 1+1 is 3 with you!" Amala tied the knot with her boyfriend back in November 2023.
Natasha Dalal & Varun Dhawan
On February 18, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal shared the joyous news of expecting their first child together. Taking to Instagram to share the happy announcement, Varun wrote, "We are pregnant! Need all your blessings and love." The actor exchanged vows with his long-time girlfriend and fashion designer in January of 2021.
Two months into 2024, and already, many celebrities have shared the joyous news of embarking on the beautiful journey of parenthood.