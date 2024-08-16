'Aattam': A Play Within A Play In A Movie

The film revolves around a theatre group and a crime that happens one night when the team is out celebrating after a performance. The celebration takes a dark turn when Anjali, the sole female actress in the group, is molested by one of the men in the group After everyone departs to their rooms on the eventful night, Anjali is grabbed by someone through the open window of her room. She assumes it was Hari, the lead actor and the only member of the team who is also a budding film actor. A deeply shocked Anjali shares this experience with her lover Vinay, who is the second lead in the drama. Vinay, at the initiative of Madan, the most respected elder in the group, organises all the team members except Hari. Everyone assembles at Madan’s house to discuss how to deal with the matter. Gradually, they split into groups opposing and supporting Hari, based on their own interests and priorities.