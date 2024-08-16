South Cinema

'Aattam': A Play Within A Play In A Movie

The Malayalam film 'Aattam' has won three National Awards for Best Feature Film, Best Screenplay, and Best Editing. It tells a gripping, provocative story about the inner workings of the patriarchy using a rich visual language.

Aattam poster
'Aattam' poster
info_icon

'Aattam', a Malayalam film that examines a crime and its aftermath through a feminist lens, offers viewers a stunning take on gender relations and the inner workings of the patriarchy. Sans the presence of major stars, Anand Ekarshi's 'Aattam' conquered the Malayalam cinema sphere and was a major commercial success when it was released in the state in 2023. 

The film revolves around a theatre group and a crime that happens one night when the team is out celebrating after a performance. The celebration takes a dark turn when Anjali, the sole female actress in the group, is molested by one of the men in the group After everyone departs to their rooms on the eventful night, Anjali is grabbed by someone through the open window of her room. She assumes it was Hari, the lead actor and the only member of the team who is also a budding film actor. A deeply shocked Anjali shares this experience with her lover Vinay, who is the second lead in the drama. Vinay, at the initiative of Madan, the most respected elder in the group, organises all the team members except Hari. Everyone assembles at Madan’s house to discuss how to deal with the matter. Gradually, they split into groups opposing and supporting Hari, based on their own interests and priorities. 

Kalabhavan Shajohn and Zarin Shihab in Aattam (2023)
Kalabhavan Shajohn and Zarin Shihab in Aattam (2023)
info_icon

While the rest of the team initially seeks justice for her, the film sensitively reveals the effects of the male gaze on a survivor. The team members who stood by Anjali at first slowly change as their selfish motives gain dominance. The discussion among the male team members gradually shifts to victim blaming, forcing Anjali to produce 'evidence' for her allegation. Anjali embarks on her own journey as an actor, through which she exposes the tyranny of the male gaze. Towards the end of the film, the team members watch a play performed by Anjali and see themselves reflected in the characters on the stage. 

The word 'Aattam' has multiple meanings including ‘play', 'dance', or 'visual performance’. The film deftly exposes the layers of patriarchy, a system in which men make decisions for and on behalf of women. 'Aattam' does not portray the men as plain villains; instead, they represent the so-called 'good men', who have their own selfish interests. 'Aattam' weaves a compelling narrative of how these 'good men' uphold patriarchy in their own way and hold women responsible for the sexual harassment they suffer. For the team members, the sexual harassment of their lone female teammate is not significant enough to forgo an offer to perform the play in Europe. 

A still from Aattam
A still from 'Aattam'
info_icon

'Aattam' keeps the visual language intact, avoiding verbal expressions or sloganeering about patriarchy. The film is a masterful exercise in subtlety, while dealing with a politically profound question. 'Aattam' draws a parallel with Sidney Lumet’s 1957 classic, '12 Angry Men', in which a group of twelve men—the jury members—debates the fate of a murder suspect. The film reveals the prejudices and biases of these jury members and how such factors can influence the pursuit of justice. 

Rishab Shetty in 'Kantara' - YouTube
70th National Film Awards: Rishab Shetty Wins Best Actor, Sooraj R Barjatya Bags Best Director For 'Uunchai'

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

A still from Aattam
A still from 'Aattam'
info_icon

Interestingly, most of the actors in 'Aattam', including the writer and director Ekarshi, belong to the Kochi-based theatre group, Lokadharmi. 'Aattam' is Ekarshi’s first full-length feature film, though he has directed short films and music videos. The film won the 2023 Grand Jury Award at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles and was selected as the opening feature at the 54th International Film Festival of India held in Goa in 2023.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Australia A Vs India A: Indian Women Continue To Look For First Win Of Tour As Aussies Seal ODI Series Too
  2. NED-W Vs SCO-W, 3rd T20I, Womens Tri-Series In Netherlands Live Score: Dutch Opt To Bowl; Check Playing XIs
  3. Women's T20 WC 2024: UAE Likely To Host After BCCI's Denial But BCB Seeks More Time
  4. IRE-W Vs SL-W, 1st ODI, ICC Championship Match Live Score: Ireland Women Opt To Bowl First; Check Playing XIs
  5. Player Auction Of SA20 Season Three To Be Held On October 1
Football News
  1. Le Havre Vs PSG Live Streaming, Ligue 1 2024-25: When, Where To Watch Opening Match On TV And Online
  2. Premier League 2024/25: Five Storylines To Look Forward To In The New PL Season
  3. Ed Sheeran: Grammy Award Winner Buys Minority Share In Ipswich Town
  4. Ipswich Town Vs Liverpool, Premier League Preview: LFC Boss Arne Slot 'Happy' With His Reds Squad
  5. Real Betis 1-1 Girona: Michel Warns Gironistes Hero Gabriel Misehouy To Stay Grounded
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open 2024: Defending Champion Coco Gauff Stunned By Yulia Putintseva
  2. Who Is Manas Dhamne? 16-Year-Old Indian Tennis Sensation Taking ITF Romania F13 By Storm
  3. Cincinnati Open: Alexander Zverev Clinches Landmark Win Against Karen Khachanov
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Gael Monfils Live Streaming, Cincinnati Open 2024 Round Of 32: When, Where To Watch
  5. US Open 2024: Alex De Minaur Confirms Return After Paris Olympics Injury Exit
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: Bengal CM Mamata Blames CPIM, BJP For Vandalising RG Kar Hospital; 31 Held So Far
  2. PM Modi Speaks To Israel PM Netanyahu, Says 'Reiterated Call For Release Of Hostages, Ceasefire'
  3. RG Kar Doctor Rape: Protest Stage Dismantled, Workers Detained | BJP-Police Clash In Kolkata
  4. 'Rainfall, Festivals': ECI Explains Why Maharashtra Assembly Election Dates Weren't Announced Today
  5. Assembly Elections Dates Highlights: J&K Polls In 3 Phases From Sept 18, Haryana To Vote On Oct 1; Counting On Oct 4
Entertainment News
  1. 'Aattam': A Play Within a Play in a Movie
  2. 54th Kerala State Film Awards: 'Aadujeevitham' Bags 9 Awards; Prithviraj, Urvashi, Beena Chandran Win Top Honours
  3. 70th National Film Awards: Rishab Shetty Wins Best Actor, Sooraj R Barjatya Bags Best Director For 'Uunchai'
  4. 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha Along With Four Others Charged For Mathew Perry’s Death
  5. 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' Actress Sonnalli Seygall Announces Pregnancy: Overjoyed & Grateful
US News
  1. 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha Along With Four Others Charged For Mathew Perry’s Death
  2. Trump Doesn't Have 'Lot Of Respect' For Kamala Harris, Says He Is 'Entitled' To Personal Attacks On Her
  3. Blue Supermoon To Peak On August 19; Is It Really Blue?
  4. US Elections: VP Debate Between Tim Walz, JD Vance On October 1 | Details Inside
  5. 8 Unique Cocktails Recipes You Must Try Before You Die
World News
  1. Pakistan: More Arrests Expected In Faiz Hameed Court Martial As 3 Retired Officers Detained
  2. Middle-East: Diplomacy Intensifies To Halt Israel-Hamas War And Prevent Wider Regional Conflict
  3. Global Concern Over Mpox Grows
  4. 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha Along With Four Others Charged For Mathew Perry’s Death
  5. Two Days After Srettha's Removal, Thai Parliament Elects Ex-Leader Thaksin's Daughter As Prime Minister
Latest Stories
  1. Raksha Bandhan 2024: Date, Significance, History and Astrological Insights You Need To Know
  2. AAP Wishes Jailed Arvind Kejriwal On His Birthday: 'Fighting Toughest Battle'
  3. 'Khel Khel Mein' Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar-Taapsee Pannu Starrer Has A Slow Start
  4. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: Bengal CM Mamata Blames CPIM, BJP For Vandalising RG Kar Hospital; 31 Held So Far
  5. Middle East: Gaza Peace Talks Resume; US Says Iran Could Attack Israel With 'No Warning'
  6. Today's Horoscope For August 16, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 1: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Earns Over Rs 50 Crore, Becomes Biggest Opener Of 2024
  8. 'Thalapathy 69': Director H Vinoth Confirms Directing Vijay's Last Film Before His Political Entry