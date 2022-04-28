Sonu Sood Reacts To Twitter Spat Between Kiccha Sudeep And Ajay Devgn

Actor Kiccha Sudeep recently said that “Hindi is no longer the national language” and the statement did not go well with actor Ajay Devgn. Now, actor Sonu Sood has given his opinion on the matter that started a war of words between netizens on social media.

The Bollywood star disagreed with the Kannada actor and gave a reply via a series of tweets. Sudeep then said that his statement was lost in translation and he had no intention of provoking anyone. Devgn then thanked him for clearing the misunderstanding and called the actor his ‘friend’.

For those unversed, Sudeep made the comment when he was talking about successful south movies like ‘RRR’, ‘Pushpa’ and ‘KGF’. Now, actor Sonu Sood who has worked in many south films has added in his thoughts.

While speaking to the Indian express, Sood said, "I don't think Hindi can be called just the national language. India has one language, which is entertainment. It doesn't really matter which industry you belong to. If you entertain people, they will love you, honour you and accept you."

Then he spoke about south films and their success, and said that it will, "change the way Hindi films will be made and filmmakers now need to respect the audience's sensibilities. Gone are days when people used to say 'leave your mind behind'. They won't leave their mind behind and shell out thousands of rupees on an average film. Only good cinema will be accepted.”

On the professional front, Sood will be seen in ‘Acharya’ starring Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan. He also has Tamil film ‘Thamilarasan’ and Hindi film ‘Prithviraj’ on his lists.