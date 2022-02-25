Friday, Feb 25, 2022
Sonu Sood Expresses Concern Over Russia-Ukraine Crisis

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood expressed his concern about the ongoing Russia and Ukraine crisis. Sood asked the Indian government to find a way to move out Indian students and families who are stuck there.

Updated: 25 Feb 2022 12:55 pm

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood expressed his concern about the ongoing Russia and Ukraine crisis. He prayed for the Indian people who are stuck in Ukraine. Sood asked the Indian government to find a way to move out Indian students and families who are stuck there. He also asked the Indian government to make sure that they are back in the country.

Sood tweeted, “There are 18000 Indian students and many families who are stuck in Ukraine, I am sure the government must be trying their best to get them back. I urge Indian Embassy to find an alternate route for their evacuation. Praying for their safety. #IndiansInUkraine (sic).”

Many celebrities expressed their concern on social media about the ongoing turmoil between Russia and Ukraine. Indian model Gauahar Khan demanded strict actions against bigotry and injustice. An excerpt from her post read, “We All Know Who The Dangerous Leaders Are We Ignore Or Be Silent. Until They Decide To Finally Show Who They Really Are N What Their Intentions Have Been Forever! Putin Showed Up Finally. I Pray For #Ukraine It's The Saddest (sic).”

Richa Chadha wrote on her Twitter account, “Every annexation/withdrawal of troops that push a country back into the Dark Ages/new data privacy rules, everything that’ll happen now will happen to ‘further democracy’ and in ‘national interest (sic).”

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, unleashing airstrikes and sending troops deep into the country. Till now in the Russian invasion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reportedly said that 137 people, including 10 military officers, have been killed and 316 people injured.

