Sonu Sood Calls ‘Fateh’ The Most Fulfilling Experience Ever As An Actor And Director

Sonu Sood is all geared up for his upcoming film 'Fateh', which he described as "an action that will raise the bars".

IANS
Instagram
Sonu Sood Photo: Instagram
Actor Sonu Sood is all geared up for his upcoming film 'Fateh', which he described as "an action that will raise the bars".

The actor added that the movie has been one of the most fulfilling experiences ever as an actor and director for him.

Sonu took to X (formerly called Twitter) and shared two monochrome stills from the film.

The actor, who is making his directorial debut with 'Fateh', promised that he will deliver the best with the film.

“I have been doing films since so many years. Was fortunate enough to work with the best. But always felt like creating an action franchise which we will all be proud of. An action that will raise the bars. ‘FATEH’ has been one of the most fulfilling experience ever as an actor and director. Hoping to deliver the BEST EVER. BE READY,” he wrote.

The film, which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Vijay Raaz, is about a former gangster hired to guard a young woman.

