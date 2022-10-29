Saturday, Oct 29, 2022
Sonakshi Sinha Wanted 'Double XL' Cast To Be 'Serious' On Sets

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha revealed that she often made everyone serious on the sets of 'Double XL'. She said that there was so much gossip and banter that she had to remind them about shooting for the sequences in the film.

Updated: 29 Oct 2022 12:56 pm

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha revealed that she often made everyone serious on the sets of 'Double XL'. She said that there was so much gossip and banter that she had to remind them about shooting for the sequences in the film. 

She said: "We four have had a lot of fun shooting for the film. We never knew where to stop and start working but there was only one person who knew where to draw the line and that was none other than me. I would control them and bring back the seriousness so that we can all work on time."

When size zero or having a toned body is the criteria of beauty, 'Double XL' breaks all these norms set by society and brings out the story of two plus-size women portrayed by Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Quereshi. 

The comedy-based reality series 'The Kapil Sharma Show' will see 'Double XL' cast including Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, Zaheer Iqbal, Mahat Raghavendra, and director Satram Ramani appearing as celebrity guests.

While the cast talked about the film, Sonakshi told the host, Kapil Sharma, that shooting for the film was so much fun that they would even forget on the sets about the work, and then she used to ask them to be serious about shooting. Zaheer added calling her a 'senior' that: "She has warned all three of us to behave properly before coming on the show."

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

