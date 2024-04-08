Solar Eclipse: 7 Films And Shows That Have Brilliantly Depicted This Natural Phenomenon Of The Moon Shadowing The Sun

Mel Gibson’s follow-up to ‘The Passion Of The Christ’ was an even bloodier picture, but possibly just as spiritual, or spirituality-related, ‘Apocalypto’. It is an action/chase film about a young Mayan peasant named Jaguar Paw (Rudy Youngblood) who is forced into human sacrifice by troops in the army of a corrupt and wicked emperor. When the film was released, it was condemned for factual errors (for example, human sacrifice of the type seen in the film arrived late in Mayan society, and some historians believe it may have originated with the Aztecs). However, it was also hailed for its intense, often terrifyingly dynamic moments of violence. The most frightening image is when Jaguar Paw’s captives lay him out and prepare to remove his beating heart from his chest before beheading him, only to have the rite halted by a sun eclipse. This cosmic intervention is regarded as a message that Jaguar Paw and the other conscripts should be spared. Because this is a Mel Gibson action film, they are not spared; instead, they are set free to be used as human targets for javelin practice, a horror from which Jaguar Paw escapes, allowing Apocalypto to transform itself into a lengthy foot chase through the jungle, culminating in a final scene as horrifyingly funny as the one that ended the original ‘Planet Of The Apes’.