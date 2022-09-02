Sidharth Shukla's First Death Anniversary: Late Actor's Family Attend Prayer Meet With Brahma Kumari

Actor Sidharth Shukla's death news on September 2, 2021 left the entire industry in shock and grief. Though it's been a year of his demise, his memories are still afresh in the hearts of his friends and more importantly his family. On his first death anniversary, his mother Rita Shukla, and his sisters, held a prayer meet with the Brahma Kumaris and several pictures from the event have surfaced online.

One of his fan accounts shared several photos from the family prayer on Instagram. In one photo, the family is seen posing with the Brahma Kumaris and in others, his sisters are seen offering prasad to the attendees. Sidharth was 40 at the time of his death. He died after suffering cardiac arrest. He is survived by his mother and two sisters.

Sidharth Shukla, who started his journey in the glamour industry with a modeling assignment, went on to feature in music videos and began working in advertisements. In 2008, Sidharth Shukla made his acting debut with the TV show 'Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na' and later did 'Balika Vadhu'. His big Bollywood breakthrough came in with Karan Johar's 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' in which he played the role of Alia Bhatt's fiance Angad Bedi.

He later appeared on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 7' in 2015 and won the show. After this, he participated in 'Bigg Boss 13' and won the show. On Bigg Boss, he met his alleged girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill, who will soon be making her Bollywood debut.

In September last year, the actor passed away aged 40. It was learned that Sidharth suffered a massive heart attack at his Mumbai home. He was brought dead to the city's Cooper Hospital.