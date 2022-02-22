Sidharth Malhotra's Oscar Dies; Actor Says, 'He Has Left A Massive Void In My Heart'

Oscar, the pet dog of 'Shershaah' actor Sidharth Malhotra, died recently. The actor, who had a close relationship with his pet, took to Instagram to share a series of memories with his beloved pet in honour of Oscar's untimely death.

Malhotra penned down an emotional note, “Writing this With a heavy heart and moist eyes, My oscar is no longer in this world. He’s left a massive void in my heart, being my family here in Mumbai for 11 plus years.”

The actor went on to say that he missed his canine companion as well as the energy he had around him.

Malhotra further said in his post, “I miss his energy around me, he taught me how to care and be compassionate, taught me that emotional energy is all that matters in this world whichever form of being it comes from. He was my companion through thick and thin, always greeted me with the same enthusiasm regardless of my day or his health. My mornings are incomplete without him, coming back home and opening the door will no longer be the same. Despite Knowing that our life span is longer than theirs it still pains to experience it.”

Actress Kiara Advani, Malhotra's rumoured girlfriend, shared photos of the actor and Oscar with heart emojis on her Instagram Stories captioning it as “Best boys”.

Actress Kiara Advani Instagram Story

Several of Malhotra's Bollywood colleagues expressed their condolences on the post. Actors Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, and Jacqueline Fernandez all used heart or sad face emojis to express their feelings.

Actress Sonakshi Sinha commented on Malhotra’s post, "So sorry Sid!! All dogs go to heaven, so Oscar's watching over you from a better place."

Filmmaker Karan Johar sharing his own memories with Oscar, wrote, "Oscar taught me how to love animals in a way I never did … he had the best energy and aura… he leaves behind so much and indelible memories …love you Sid and stay strong."

Malhotra was last seen in ‘Shershaah’, a biographical war drama in which he played war hero Captain Vikram Batra. Both critics and fans praised his performance. The actor is currently working on three films this year: ‘Mission Majnu’, ‘Yodha’, and ‘Thank God’.