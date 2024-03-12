Sidharth Malhotra Reflects On Starring In Consecutive Patriotic Films: I'm Drawn A Little More To The Uniform

Over the years, Sidharth Malhotra has given us films like ‘Hasee Toh Phasee,’ ‘Kapoor and Sons,’ and ‘Baar Baar Dekho.’ After playing soft boy roles, he has undergone a drastic transformation in recent years. From playing a lover on-screen, he has shifted towards patriotic films. These include ‘Shershaah,’ ‘Mission Majnu,’ the recently-released ‘Indian Police Force,’ and now he’s gearing up for the release of ‘Yodha.’
The cast of ‘Yodha’ is busy actively promoting the film. At a press conference held on Monday, March 11, in New Delhi, a reporter threw a question at the actor, asking him about his back-to-back portrayals in films that shed light on patriotism.
Advertisement
“I think it just happens by chance (signing patriotic films repeatedly). Maybe I’m drawn a little more to the uniform; I think nothing looks better on a man than uniform regardless of any form of service in the country,” he stated, adding, “This is a fictious uniform. So, I’ve done the army, I’ve done the police, I have created my own Yodha unit so that I can wear another version of a commercial uniform here.”
Despite delving into patriotic themes, the actor clarified that he hasn’t discarded the idea of ever playing a romantic lead in a film. “That being said, ‘Yodha’ does have a hint of love story, as you can see in the trailer. It is not such a dry character but it is not a complete love story. We are right here, promoting a Dharma Productions film. Maybe you should ask Mr. Karan Johar when he is making his next romantic film for me to do,” he said, at the press conference, sitting alongside Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani.
Advertisement
After a first-look launch mid-air and a grand trailer launch, ‘Yodha,’ directed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre, is set to grace the silver screens on March 15.