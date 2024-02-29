When the makers of ‘Yodha’ unveiled the teaser of this Siddharth Malhotra starrer, fans were excited. People wanted to see what the movie has in store because the teaser upped the ante and built enough anticipation. The makers released the trailer of the film and it has already become the talk of the town.
The 2:49 minute-long trailer of ‘Yodha’ opens with a shot of Siddharth Malhotra packing some serious punches. As the trailer progresses, the audience is introduced to Ronit Bose Roy. Roy plays Malhotra’s father in the film. Following his father’s footsteps, Malhotra joins the army. The teaser gives a glimpse into his life as a soldier. The action reaches a crescendo when a plane is hijacked. All faith is put on Malhotra as he gets his act together to save the lives on the plane.
Take a look at the trailer of ‘Yodha’ here.
Reacting to the trailer of ‘Yodha’, one fan said, “Sidharth Malhotra made for this kind of role like ‘Shershaah’, ‘Mission Majnu’, ‘Indian Police Force’, and now ‘Yodha’.” A second fan wrote, “Sidharth sir in uniform is a blessing in disguise how comfortably he suits in such roles and costumes Shershaah for a reason.” A third fan commented, “Trailer looks very promising, I wish the movie will be a blockbuster at the box office.”
If there is one thing that is right up in Siddharth Malhotra’s comfort zone is playing roles where he has to play the role of a man in a uniform. There is always a chance of giving repetitive performances and being typecasted, but Malhotra always manages to bring something new to these characters (which have started to feel repetitive). Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna are doing exactly what they have been asked of, their performance lacks the X-factor. But Ronit Roy is excellent in his role. He plays the role of a doting father with ease. You feel like listening to him like you would listen to a paternal figure.
Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, ‘Yodha’ is set to release in theatres on March 15.