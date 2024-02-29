If there is one thing that is right up in Siddharth Malhotra’s comfort zone is playing roles where he has to play the role of a man in a uniform. There is always a chance of giving repetitive performances and being typecasted, but Malhotra always manages to bring something new to these characters (which have started to feel repetitive). Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna are doing exactly what they have been asked of, their performance lacks the X-factor. But Ronit Roy is excellent in his role. He plays the role of a doting father with ease. You feel like listening to him like you would listen to a paternal figure.