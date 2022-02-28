Tuesday, Mar 01, 2022
Siddhant Chaturvedi Opens Up About Ugly Break-Up With His Ex-Girlfriend

Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi discussed about break-up with his ex-girlfriend, whom he dated for four years, in a new interview. He said that the breakup had altered him as a person.

Updated: 28 Feb 2022 11:07 pm

Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who was last seen in filmmaker Shakun Batra’s 'Gehraiyaan,' opened up about his real-life romance, revealing that he split up with his four-year-long girlfriend because he wanted to pursue acting. When asked in an interview with Filmfare what one incident changed him, Chaturvedi recalled his breakup with his ex-girlfriend, whom he dated for four years.

He said, “I had clarity when I was 20 and had a major heartbreak. I was with this girl for four years and wanted to settle down with her. I was quite sorted.” Chaturvedi also spoke about how he and his ex-girlfriend had a difference in thoughts regarding life.

He added. “I wanted to settle down with her and she wanted a simple life. I was doing my CA at that time but then I chose to switch my career. That didn’t go down well with her. We wanted two different things in life and that was really heartbreaking because I had to choose between love and ambition. And I chose ambition. I remember telling her that I wanted to perform on stage and will make sure I reach there. And here I am.”

Chaturvedi’s next film will be ‘Phone Bhoot’, in which he will co-star with actors Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. He also has ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ on his roster.

