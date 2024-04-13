Art & Entertainment

Shriya Saran Takes Her First Flight With Daughter Radha: 'To Many More'

Actress Shriya Saran on Saturday took her maiden flight with her three-year-old daughter, Radha, and shared a sneak peek of their journey.

Instagram
Shriya Saran Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Shriya took to her Instagram stories and shared some pictures and videos from inside the aircraft.

In the first boomerang clip, Shriya is seen snuggling with her daughter and wrote: "First flight together. To many more."

The second clip showed her daughter Radha busy playing with paint brushes.

The third clip had Radha sitting on the actress' lap as she looked out of the window while the flight took off.

Shriya got married to her Russian boyfriend, Andrei Koscheev, in March 2018. She announced that she and Andrei were parents to a daughter, Radha, born in January 2021.

The actress was recently seen on screen in 'Showtime,' a series that delves into the world of Bollywood in front and behind the camera, production houses, and how they function.

It also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Emraan Hashmi, Mouni Roy, and Rajeev Khandelwal, among many others.

