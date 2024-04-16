Art & Entertainment

'Shrimad Ramayan' Highlights Lord Ram And Hanuman's Bonds In ‘Ram Navami’ Special

On the auspicious occasion of 'Ram Navami', audiences are set to witness the enduring themes of loyalty and friendship in a one-hour special episode of the epic saga 'Shrimad Ramayan'.

Lord Ram's faith in Lord Hanuman to procure proof of Mata Sita’s abduction to Lanka becomes a poignant testament to their deep bond of loyalty and friendship.

Sharing his view on 'Ram Navami', Sujay Reu, who portrays Lord Ram said: "Lord Ram believes in Lord Hanuman, who is determined to be by his side and do what it takes to find evidence about Mata Sita’s presence in Lanka. Lord Hanuman’s unwavering dedication towards Lord Ram and his actions brim with loyalty, and his commitment to bring back proof of Sita's whereabouts isn't just a task but a symbol of the enduring belief in doing what's right."

"Lord Hanuman will serve as a guiding light, and he will prove that even the toughest trials can be overcome with faith and determination," he said.

He further added: "On the auspicious occasion of ‘Ram Navami’ in a one-hour special episode, viewers will see Lord Hanuman depart with the ring in search of Mata Sita. Eventually, in the episodes to come, Lord Hanuman’s trials and tribulations to reach Lanka and give Mata Sita the ring will be interesting to watch."

The one-hour special episode will air on April 17 at 9 p.m. on Sony.

