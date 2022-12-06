Shivangi Sharma Was Pranked Upon By DJ Bravo In The Queen's Palace In The UK

Singer Shivangi Sharma, who is known for her song 'Roshni', has collaborated with cricketer-singer DJ Bravo for the song 'Party Party'. Shivangi has shared her experience of working with DJ Bravo, who is known for his aggressive lower-order batting.



Talking about the same, She said,"I have known DJ Bravo for more than six years but we never worked together. This is the first time I worked with him professionally and I just started respecting him even more. He's absolutely a gem and a thorough professional guy. Our call time for the shoot used to be 5.30 a.m. and he used to be ready at 5.15 a.m., despite sleeping for just 2 hours. He was totally jet lagged but his energy on set was out of the world."



Not just punctuality, the cricketer-singer is also a prankster and a funny guy as one can gauge from his on-field demeanour.



She further mentioned, "He's a big time prankster and played pranks on me many times on set specially after pack up. So we were shooting in the Palace of Queens in England and there were so many hideouts in the palace. So just after finishing the shoot we both were going together towards our rooms because I was wearing heels, I was little slow in walking so he reached early and hid himself somewhere and when I was crossing that place he was like wuhuuuuuu in a loud voice and instead of getting scared, I was laughing."



The singer is also gearing up for another song of hers titled 'Same Old Lies'. Talking about the same, she said, "This song is about getting cheated by a guy which is totally relatable to many because it's going on in the society quite a lot and I have experienced it personally too. Most importantly, I shot the song in the US as I literally waited for the fall season to shoot this music video inspired by the song Tumhi Dekho Na (KANK). I just love the fall season and I made up my mind that I'm going to shoot one of my songs in America during Autumn."



However, the planning of the shoot was not a cakewalk rather it was far from one, as she added, "It takes a hell lot of planning to do so as I was checking on the weather forecast every single day because I wanted to shoot on a sunny day since during that time the climate changes every hour. Also shooting at Times Square was challenging, I had to choose the night time so that we could avoid a lot of crowd. Finally, the outcome is amazing and I can't wait to put it out there."