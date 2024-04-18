Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra In Legal Trouble: ED Attaches Flats, Shares Worth Rs 98 Crores In Money Laundering Case

Enforcement Directorate has attached the flats in Mumbai, Pune of Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra in the ongoing money laundering case. Not just that their shares even have been attached by the ED. Reports say that the cumulative worth of these attachments is something around Rs 98 Crores.
The ED released a statement a little while earlier where it announced this decision of theirs. In that they opened up about attaching immovable and movable properties under the provisions of the Prevention Of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The statement wen on to read, “ED, Mumbai has provisionally attached immovable and movable properties worth Rs. 97.79 Crore belonging to Ripu Sudan Kundra aka Raj Kundra under the provisions of PMLA, 2002. The attached properties include Residential flat situated in Juhu presently in the name of Smt. Shilpa Shetty, Residential Bunglow situated in Pune and Equity shares in the name of Raj Kundra.”
Advertisement
This entire action has been taken by the ED as they’re looking in a money laundering case which allegedly involves Raj Kundra. Reports say that the ED alleges that huge amount of money was taken from common people, who were gullible enough to give their hard-earned money, in the form of Bitcoins. The matter dates back to 2017 and the entire worth of the money laundering goes to the tune of Rs 6600 Crores. Reports further state that the commoners who invested were given a false promise that a 10% return per month will be given to them in the form of bitcoins itself.
Advertisement
“The collected Bitcoins were supposed to be utilized for Bitcoin mining and investors were supposed to get huge returns in Crypto assets. But the promoters cheated the investors and have been concealing the ill-gotten Bitcoins in obscure online wallets,” further read the ED statement.
“Since the deal didn’t materialize, Kundra is still in possession and enjoyment of 285 Bitcoins which are presently valued at more than Rs. 150 Crore,” the ED said in their statement.
Three individuals, namely Simpy Bhardwaj, Nitin Gaur, and Nikhil Mahajan have been arrested till now in the case. They all remain in judicial custody still. However, two of the main accused in this case, Ajay Bhardwaj and Mahendra Bhardwaj are still on the run.
There has been no official statement yet from Raj Kundra or Shilpa Shetty on this. Let’s wait and watch what the power couple has to say about this.