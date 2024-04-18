Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra In Legal Trouble: ED Attaches Flats, Shares Worth Rs 98 Crores In Money Laundering Case

This entire action has been taken by the ED as they’re looking in a money laundering case which allegedly involves Raj Kundra. Reports say that the ED alleges that huge amount of money was taken from common people, who were gullible enough to give their hard-earned money, in the form of Bitcoins. The matter dates back to 2017 and the entire worth of the money laundering goes to the tune of Rs 6600 Crores. Reports further state that the commoners who invested were given a false promise that a 10% return per month will be given to them in the form of bitcoins itself.