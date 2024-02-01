Shilpa Saklani: Kaikeyi Was Warrior, Diplomat, Most-Favoured Queen

Actress Shilpa Saklani, who essays the role of Kaikeyi in television show 'Shrimad Ramayan', has shared that her character has much more than just being a negative character; she was a warrior, a diplomat, and the most-favoured queen.

'Shrimad Ramayan' narrates the life and teachings of Lord Ram. In the ongoing narrative, viewers have seen Mata Sita and Lord Ram exchange sacred vows in a beautiful union at Mithila, but back in Ayodhya, they will soon be tested by an intricate web of desires and insecurities.