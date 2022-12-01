Shehnaaz Gill Says She Can’t Reveal Her True Emotions In Public, Ayushmann Khurrana Calls Her ‘Courageous’

Shehnaaz Gill has made her debut as a chat show host with ‘Desi Vibes’. During her episode with actor Ayushmann Khurrana, she said that she is sometimes afraid of letting her guard down and showing her true emotions because social media trolls think she is doing it to gain sympathy.

During a chat about showing their emotions in public, Ayushmann called her “courageous”. “You are very very courageous ki aap apne emotions khul ke bolte ho. Jo bolna chahte ho bol dete ho which is very very courageous. (You are very courageous because you say what you are feeling. Whatever you want to say, you say it, which is courageous.),” Ayushmann said.

To this, Shehnaaz added that she has started refraining from sharing what she truly feels. She said, “Meri life mein bhi emotional moments aaye hain but main kabhi kisi kisi ko bataya nahi. Mujhe laga kyunki log likhte the ki sympathy le rahi hai and all (I have had emotional moments in my life but I never shared it with anyone. People were saying that I am trying to gain sympathy).”

Shehnaaz suffered the loss of her dear friend Sidharth Shukla, in 2021. The two had appeared together on ‘Bigg Boss’, and their fans called them ‘SidNaaz’.

Ayushmann then guided her that he too can’t talk about his feelings, and as one gets more successful, the act of opening up becomes even harder. “I can’t share my emotions openly. As you get more successful, you have to suppress your emotions from coming out. People won’t get it, they won’t be able to relate with you,” he said.

The actor signed off, “Emotions dikhao. Apne dosto ke saamne, apne parivar ke saamne, apne parents ke saamne. Kyunki jo parwah karte hain unko emotion dikhao, jo parwah nahi karte unko emotion mat dikhao (Show your emotions in front of your friends, family and parents. Show it to those people who care, people who don’t care, don’t express it in front of them).”

Shehnaaz is now set to host Vicky Kaushal on her show.