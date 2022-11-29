Sharad Kelkar Dubs For Prabhas In ‘Adipurush’, Says ‘Blessed To Be The Voice Of Shri Ram’

Om Raut's ‘Adipurush’ was trolled by social media users after the teaser of the film was released. Netizens slammed him for the unappealing VFX used in the teaser of the movie. Starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, the film was scheduled for release on January 12, 2023. But the makers postponed the release to June 16, 2023.

Now Sharad Kelkar recently talked about dubbing for Prabhas' character of Lord Rama in the film.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sharad said he feels lucky to be the voice of Shri Ram in the film. "Om Raut was very clear from day one that he wanted my voice for Prabhas’ character in Adipurush. And I feel very lucky and blessed to be the voice of Shri Ram. Quite happy with that. People remembered me as the voice of Baahubali for so many years and now 2023 onwards, they will remember me as the voice of Shri Ram. I am fortunate that Shri Ram chose me to be his voice," he said.

For those unaware, Sharad had also dubbed for Prabhas' character in SS Rajamouli's ‘Baahubali’, which was one of the blockbuster hits of 2015.

When asked about the criticism ‘Adipurush’ received post the impressive VFX in the Telugu movie ‘Hanu-Man’’'s teaser, Sharad replied, "I focus on doing my work and stay away from all this. Moreover, I have not seen the trailer of Hanu-Man, so I can’t comment on it."

Meanwhile, Sharad was last seen in the Marathi film, ‘Har Har Mahadev’ in the role of Baji Prabhu Deshpande in the film. It hit the silver screen on October 25, 2022.