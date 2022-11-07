Monday, Nov 07, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan’s ‘Adipurush’ Release Date Pushed To June 2023, Director Om Raut Issues Statement

The release of Om Raut's Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon has now been pushed to June 2023.

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Sunny Singh with Adipurush director Om Raut
Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Sunny Singh with Adipurush director Om Raut Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Nov 2022 1:49 pm

Om Raut’s ‘Adipurush' is certainly one of the most anticipated Indian films of 2023. The teaser of the film was released at a mega event in Ayodhya on October 2. While Prabhas plays Lord Ram in the film, Saif Ali Khan will be seen as Ravana aka Lankesh and Kriti Sanon will play Sita. However, the teaser left netizens disappointed and they started trolling the teaser for its ‘poor VFX’. Saif’s look as Ravana made social media users question if he is playing Ravana or Alauddin Khilji in the film. 

Now in a recent development, the film which was expected to release in theatres on January 12, 2023, has been postponed to June 2023. The makers also issued a statement explaining the decision, and adding how they want to give a ‘complete visual’ experience to viewers.

The statement by filmmaker Om Raut read as, “Adipurush is not a film, but a representation of our devotion to Prabhu Shri Ram and commitment towards our Sanskriti and history. In order to give a complete visual experience to the viewers, we need to give more time to the teams working on the film. Adipurush will now release on June 16, 2023. We are committed to make a film that India is proud of. Your support, love and blessings is what keeps us going.”

Check it out: 

'Adipurush’ is the filmmaker’s take on the 'Ramayana' by Valmiki, and is set 7,000 years ago. Jointly bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar’s T-series and Retrophiles, ‘Adipurush’ has reportedly been made on a budget of Rs 300 crore.

The postponement might also be due to the releases of other star-studded films in January, including Vijay’s ‘Varisu’ in South India. In June 2023 too, the film will have to face competition from Atlee’s ‘Jawan’ on June 2, ‘Dream Girl 2’ on June 23, and ‘Satya Prem Ki Katha’ on June 29.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Adipurush Adipurush Teaser Adipurush Poster Adipurush First Look Prabhas Kriti Sanon Saif Ali Khan Sunny Singh Om Raut Bhushan Kumar Lord Ram Ramayana Prabhas Om Raut Saif Ali Khan Kriti Sanon New Delhi India
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Trolling, Abuse, Harassment: What Press Freedom Looks Like For Women Journalists

Trolling, Abuse, Harassment: What Press Freedom Looks Like For Women Journalists