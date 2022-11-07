Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan’s ‘Adipurush’ Release Date Pushed To June 2023, Director Om Raut Issues Statement

Om Raut’s ‘Adipurush' is certainly one of the most anticipated Indian films of 2023. The teaser of the film was released at a mega event in Ayodhya on October 2. While Prabhas plays Lord Ram in the film, Saif Ali Khan will be seen as Ravana aka Lankesh and Kriti Sanon will play Sita. However, the teaser left netizens disappointed and they started trolling the teaser for its ‘poor VFX’. Saif’s look as Ravana made social media users question if he is playing Ravana or Alauddin Khilji in the film.

Now in a recent development, the film which was expected to release in theatres on January 12, 2023, has been postponed to June 2023. The makers also issued a statement explaining the decision, and adding how they want to give a ‘complete visual’ experience to viewers.

The statement by filmmaker Om Raut read as, “Adipurush is not a film, but a representation of our devotion to Prabhu Shri Ram and commitment towards our Sanskriti and history. In order to give a complete visual experience to the viewers, we need to give more time to the teams working on the film. Adipurush will now release on June 16, 2023. We are committed to make a film that India is proud of. Your support, love and blessings is what keeps us going.”

Check it out:

IT’S OFFICIAL… ‘ADIPURUSH’ SHIFTS TO A NEW DATE: 16 JUNE 2023… #Adipurush - starring #Prabhas, #SaifAliKhan, #KritiSanon and #SunnySingh - has moved to a new date… Will now arrive in *cinemas* on 16 June 2023... OFFICIAL STATEMENT of director #OmRaut… pic.twitter.com/CFCqOi4o23 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 7, 2022

'Adipurush’ is the filmmaker’s take on the 'Ramayana' by Valmiki, and is set 7,000 years ago. Jointly bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar’s T-series and Retrophiles, ‘Adipurush’ has reportedly been made on a budget of Rs 300 crore.

The postponement might also be due to the releases of other star-studded films in January, including Vijay’s ‘Varisu’ in South India. In June 2023 too, the film will have to face competition from Atlee’s ‘Jawan’ on June 2, ‘Dream Girl 2’ on June 23, and ‘Satya Prem Ki Katha’ on June 29.