‘Har Har Mahadev’ To ‘Tanhaji’ To ‘Laxmii’ – Sharad Kelkar Leaves No Stone Unturned To Get Into The Skin Of Characters

Sharad Kelkar is known to be a versatile artist. He puts his heart into every role and delivers all of them with an equal amount of passion. He is someone who is very meticulous when it comes to preparing for his roles. He has been getting a lot of praise for every character that he has been portraying onscreen in recent times.

A versatile actor like Sharad Kelkar is a true gem for the Indian Film Industry. His eagerness to learn through every role he plays is what makes the passionate artist he is. While we cannot wait to what this multifaceted actor has in store for us in the future, here are a few characters for which he went through drastic transformations, and the end results came out to be fantastic.

‘Har Har Mahadev’ - Baji Prabhu Deshpande

Sharad Kelkar In ‘Har Har Mahadev’ As Baji Prabhu Deshpande Instagram

Sharad Kelkar has shown his undying passion for all the roles he has played. His look in his latest project, where he plays the fearless Baji Prabhu Deshpande, is definitely one to remember. He had to put on a considerable amount of weight to get into his character. His long and thick moustache and his shaved head definitely make him look like a fearless warrior of the past.

‘Tanhaji’ – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Sharad Kelkar In ‘Tanhaji’ As Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Instagram

Om Raut's blockbuster ‘Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior’ traces the life of the fierce Maratha warrior, Tanhaji Malusare, who was one of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s closest aides and a military leader. Sharad Kelkar stood out with his portrayal of Raje Shivaji. His moustache and beard give him the regal look that does complete justice to his role.

‘Laxmii’ - Laxmi

Sharad Kelkar In ‘Laxmii’ As Laxmi Instagram

Sharad Kelkar's performance as Laxmi in ‘Laxmii’, astounded everyone. The actor has received accolades for his heroic performance as the spirit of Laxmi. For this role, his transformation was not only physical but also emotional. He studied every aspect of the role very meticulously. He even said that he would talk to various transgender people to understand their emotions and the pain that they went through so that he could do his character complete justice.