‘Shaitaan’: Script, Direction & Technical Aspects

‘Shaitaan’ is based on the Gujarati film, ‘Vash.’ The makers had the material right before them, they simply had to fine-tune it to make sure it appealed to the audience here. When it comes to the script, the film starts with great potential, reaches its peak, and simply falters. The climax is what ruined what could have been an eerie movie produced by Bollywood in long. The climax had so many unnecessary elements that I simply could not figure out if it was to be taken metaphorically or literally. The story had immense potential and what failed it was the direction. After a while, the scary elements start to dwindle, but it is only after the interval it might start to look like a yawn fest for people who truly love horror movies.