R. Madhavan Was 'Stunned' When He Was Asked To Play Villain In 'Shaitaan'

He said, "Well, a lot of my friends and people are finding it quite incredible that I have managed to pull off the role of a Shaitaan. They are looking at me very strangely nowadays. In fact, a lot of my fans have said, 'We know that after watching 'Shaitaan', we'll have to watch 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' and my other romantic films a couple of times to get rid of the acidity, I believe... but I am very nervous at the same time because this is something I've never done before. This level of evilness is something I did not expect to portray, and I am hoping that it sticks."

Presented by Jio Studios, Devgn Films and Panorama Studios, 'Shaitaan' is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. The film will debut in theatres on March 8.