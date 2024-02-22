When it was announced that R Madhavan, Ajay Devgn, and Jyotika are teaming up for ‘Shaitaan’, fans were excited. These three actors make an eccentric trio and to see them in a horror film is something no one had seen coming. Recently, the makers of ‘Shaitaan’ dropped the trailer and it has created significant buzz on social media.
The 2:26 minute long trailer of ‘Shaitaan’ reveals that Ajay Devgn and Jyotika are married with a young daughter. However, one ominous day, a stranger comes into their house. The stranger wanted to rest at their place for 15 minutes because his phone died. But turns out, he has other plans. Played by R Madhavan, the stranger gets their daughter under his control with his supernatural powers and makes her do things that he wishes – silly acts as well as dangerous ones. As the trailer progresses, Devgn and Jyotika team up to get their daughter back.
Take a look at the trailer of ‘Shaitaan’ here.
Reacting to the trailer, one fan said, “Nobody is talking about Janki's performance.. She just nailed it.. Without any godfather, she entered Bollywood.. She is such a gem..” A second fan commented, “Ajay Devgan and Jyothika's expressions and performance wow no chance ...and Madhavan's cool hot acting... and the script looking awesome and dangerous ... this movie will be surely super hit.” A third fan wrote, “Madhavan nailed his performance.”
While Devgn and Jyotika are brilliant in their roles as seen in the trailer, the spotlight is stolen by Madhavan and Janki Bodiwala. Madhavan is as menacing as he can get. He starts off as an unsuspecting stranger but as the trailer progresses, he becomes this force that no one can mess with. He will send chills down your spine. Coming to Bodiwala, she has played her part beautifully. This film will mark her Bollywood debut. The actor has played the role of a girl captured by the spirits so well that you start feeling for her.
Directed by Vikas Bahl, ‘Shaitaan’ stars Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan, Jyotika, Janki Bodiwala, and Aangad Maaholay. The movie is set to release in theatres on March 8.