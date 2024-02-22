While Devgn and Jyotika are brilliant in their roles as seen in the trailer, the spotlight is stolen by Madhavan and Janki Bodiwala. Madhavan is as menacing as he can get. He starts off as an unsuspecting stranger but as the trailer progresses, he becomes this force that no one can mess with. He will send chills down your spine. Coming to Bodiwala, she has played her part beautifully. This film will mark her Bollywood debut. The actor has played the role of a girl captured by the spirits so well that you start feeling for her.