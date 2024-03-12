Watched 'Shaitaan'? From ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ To ‘Adhura’, 7 Must-Watch Horror Series and Films To Stream

Vikas Bahl-directed ‘Shaitaan’, starring Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan, Jyothika, Janki Bodiwala, and Anngad Raaj, has been loved by the audience. A remake of the Gujarati film ‘Vash’, the film revolves around a family who invites a stranger into their farmhouse, but he mysteriously controls their teenage daughter, leading her to perform life-threatening acts. The family must find a way to escape his twisted game.
So, if you are also someone who loved watching ‘Shaitaan’, here’s a list of must-watch horror series and films on OTT with paranormal and suspenseful narratives. They will certainly keep you on the edge of your seat.
‘Tooth Pari: When Love Bites’
‘Tooth Pari: When Love Bites’, on Netflix, is a gripping blend of romance and supernatural horror. Rumi, a rebellious vampire, and her clan navigate a pact with a human protector, Adi Deb. However, soon their ancient enemy, the Cutmundus, threatens their existence. The film stars Shantanu Maheshwari and Tanya Maniktala.
‘Dark Destinations Season 2’
‘Dark Destinations Season 2’ on Watcho is a thrilling paranormal investigation of India's most haunted places. Helmed and conceptualised by Jay Alani, it stars him along with Vishal Singh, Siddharth Chaudhary, and Shakti Dutta. The series is a must-watch for horror enthusiasts if you wish to explore the dark and haunting locations.
‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’
‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, on Netflix, is a must-watch horror comedy film directed by Anees Bazmee. Featuring Tabu, Kartik Aaryan, and Kiara Advani, the sequel promises a dose of both laughter and scares, and will keep you entertained from start to finish.
‘Adhura’
‘Adhura’, on Prime Video, is a spine-tingling horror show starring Ishwak Singh, Rasika Dugal, and Sahil Salathia. It showcases a series of strange events that unfold at Nilgiri Valley School, and how a newcomer Vedant and ex-student Adhiraj become entangled in a web of terror. The show is full of mystery and retribution with some chilling twists and turns.
‘Chhorii’
‘Chhorii’, on Prime Video, is a must-watch horror film featuring Nushrratt Bharuccha. It is a remake of the acclaimed Marathi film ‘Lapachhapi’ (2017), and follows Sakshi, a pregnant woman, and her husband Hemant. Together, they seek shelter in a secluded house near a sugarcane field, but find out that the field is haunted by paranormal threats.
‘Ankahi Ansuni’
‘Ankahi Ansuni’, on Disney+Hotstar, features Veebha Anand, Paresh Pahuja, and Swati Rajput. Maya, an observer, finds out the eerie secrets of ‘The Chronicles of Ankahee Ansuni’, and it takes you on a path to uncover the hidden truths.
‘U Turn’
Starring Alaya, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Aashim Gulati, it revolves around the consequences of disobeying traffic rules, and showcases accidents and mysterious occurrences targeting those who ignore the U-turn signs. Watch it to unravel the chilling truth behind the chaos.