Watched 'Shaitaan'? From ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ To ‘Adhura’, 7 Must-Watch Horror Series and Films To Stream

Vikas Bahl-directed ‘Shaitaan’, starring Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan, Jyothika, Janki Bodiwala, and Anngad Raaj, has been loved by the audience. A remake of the Gujarati film ‘Vash’, the film revolves around a family who invites a stranger into their farmhouse, but he mysteriously controls their teenage daughter, leading her to perform life-threatening acts. The family must find a way to escape his twisted game.